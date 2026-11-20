Getting a fair old gold exchange rate comes down to three things: knowing your gold’s purity, comparing deductions, and choosing the right time.

With rising gold prices, many families are trading old pieces for new designs. This blog explains how to get the best old gold exchange rate for yours.

Why Exchange Rates Vary Between Jewellers

No two jewellers value old gold in exactly the same way. Each one applies its own testing method, deduction policy, and daily rate. That’s why the old gold exchange rate you’re quoted can differ from store to store, even for the same piece.

So, how is old gold jewellery value calculated?

Factor What it Means Effect on Your Value Gross Weight Total weight of the piece Starting point for valuation Net Gold Weight Weight after removing stones, beads, or enamel Lower than gross weight in most pieces Purity Actual gold content, measured in carats Higher purity means higher value Day’s Rate The jeweller’s published gold rate for that day Changes daily with market prices Deductions Melting loss or other charges Reduces the final amount

Disclaimer: Calculations are illustrative. Actual values depend on the jeweller’s testing and policies.

Checking Purity Before You Go

Purity is the biggest factor behind your old gold exchange rate. Knowing it beforehand helps you spot an unfair valuation quickly.

Start with the hallmark. Since 2021, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-hallmarked jewellery carries a six-digit Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) code. You can verify this code on the BIS Care app. Older pieces may carry earlier hallmark styles or none at all.

Carat Fineness Mark Gold Content 24K 999 99.9% 22K 916 91.6% 18K 750 75.0% 14K 585 58.5%

Before your visit, follow these steps:

Sort your pieces by carat and remove any non-gold attachments where possible.

Weigh them at home on a reliable digital scale for a rough reference.

Find old bills that state the original carat and weight.

Ask for a karatmeter test, which many jewellers offer free and in front of you.

Request a written report showing the measured purity before you agree to a price.

A clear purity result protects you from undervaluation. It also makes comparing quotes much easier.

Comparing Offers and Deductions

Two jewellers may quote the same daily rate but offer very different final amounts. The difference usually lies in deductions. Always ask for a complete breakdown before you accept any old gold exchange rate.

Common Deduction What to Ask the Jeweller Melting Loss What percentage do you deduct, if any? Stone and Bead Weight How do you separate non-gold weight? Purity Variance Will the final purity differ from the initial test? Old Making Charges Are any making charges counted, or are they lost? Brand Conditions Do you accept gold bought from other jewellers?

Many buyers ask: Is it better to exchange old gold jewellery for new jewellery or sell it for cash? It depends on your goal. Exchange works well if you plan to buy new jewellery, because the value adjusts directly against your purchase. Selling suits you better if you need money and don’t want another piece.

For instance, if you’re upgrading a heavy old necklace into a lighter gold ring for women, exchange is usually the simpler route. Just remember that GST applies to the value of the new jewellery.

Disclaimer: Confirm the terms in-store before you proceed.

Timing Your Exchange With Gold Prices

Your old gold exchange rate rises and falls with the market. A few simple timing habits can make a noticeable difference.

Action Item Strategy Track the Daily Rate Check published gold rates for a week or two before visiting the store. Exchange on a Stable or Rising Day A higher day’s rate directly increases the overall value of your old gold. Watch Festival Offers Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras often bring exchange promotions or lower making charges. Lock in the Rate on Purchase Day Ask whether the rate is fixed at the moment you sign the bill. Avoid Rushed Decisions Do not accept a quote simply because the store is busy or crowded.

Timing alone won’t guarantee the best old gold exchange rate. However, combining good timing with clear purity checks gives you a strong position.

Disclaimer: Gold prices are volatile. Past trends do not indicate future movements.

Plan Ahead to Secure the Highest Old Gold Exchange Rate

The best old gold exchange rate comes from preparation. Check your gold’s purity, ask for every deduction in writing, and compare offers before deciding. With a little planning, your old gold exchange rate can go further towards your next jewellery purchase.

Indriya’s Old Gold Exchange Programme offers the same buying and selling rates for gold. It also accepts gold jewellery of any karat, regardless of where it was purchased, with 0% deduction on gold exchange.

Visit your nearest Indriya store to get your old gold evaluated, understand the exchange process, and explore jewellery designs for your next purchase.