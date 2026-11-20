New Delhi, Nov 20: President of India Droupadi Murmu attended the 12th convocation of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday, where she highlighted the importance of the One Health approach in addressing emerging global health challenges.

Addressing the graduating students and medical professionals, the President said that human health is closely connected with the health of animals, plants and the environment. As these areas constantly interact, a health problem in one domain can affect others. She stressed that collaboration between human medicine, veterinary medicine and environmental science is essential to prevent diseases, improve early detection and strengthen preparedness for future health emergencies.

The President also drew attention to the impact of environmental challenges on public health. Diseases can spread from animals to humans, while air and water pollution, climate change and environmental imbalances create additional health risks. She emphasised that a coordinated approach is necessary to address these interconnected concerns.

Focus on Preventive and People-Centric Healthcare

President Murmu said that social, economic, nutritional and environmental conditions play an important role in determining health outcomes. She called for greater research into preventive measures and treatments suited to local health challenges and circumstances.

Referring to India’s National Health Policy, revised in 2017, she noted the increased emphasis on preventive and promotive healthcare alongside curative services. The policy also strengthened the focus on rehabilitation and palliative care.

She further highlighted the need to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, including mental stress, diabetes and cancer, with greater attention to prevention.

Healthcare Access and the Responsibility of Young Doctors

The President observed that initiatives undertaken by the Government of India in the health sector over the past decade have contributed to the expansion of healthcare services, from primary to tertiary levels.

Addressing the graduating doctors, she encouraged them to use their knowledge, research and professional skills to make healthcare more effective, accessible, affordable and people-centric.

She particularly emphasised the importance of extending quality healthcare to marginalised communities and people living in remote areas. She said that the expertise of young medical professionals should also strengthen the country’s primary healthcare services and benefit sections of society that have limited access to medical facilities.

The President’s address placed particular importance on collaboration, locally relevant research and inclusive healthcare. Her message to the graduating doctors was that medical knowledge and professional expertise should ultimately serve society, especially those who need healthcare the most.

The convocation highlighted the importance of building a healthcare system that goes beyond treatment and places equal emphasis on prevention, preparedness, accessibility and public welfare.