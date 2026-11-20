Goa, Nov 20: The 20th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar opened at Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon on Friday, bringing together filmmakers, producers, writers, investors and distributors from India and abroad to explore opportunities for collaboration.

Organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the five-day marketplace is part of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). It marks 20 years of supporting filmmakers and connecting creative projects with international markets.

NFDC Managing Director Dhiraj Singh welcomed the participants and described Film Bazaar as an important part of IFFI. He noted that the platform has grown over the years, offering the film industry more opportunities to connect and collaborate.

IFFI Festival Director and Guest of Honour Ashutosh Gowariker highlighted how Film Bazaar supports filmmakers at different stages of their projects. From unfinished scripts to completed films looking for audiences, the marketplace helps creators meet people who can support their work.

In his keynote address, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Chanchal Kumar highlighted the platform’s growth. He noted that participation had increased from 204 delegates representing 18 countries in 2007 to more than 2,500 delegates in recent editions.

He described WAVES Film Bazaar as a bridge between creative ideas and business opportunities, highlighting the vision of ‘Create in India, Create for the World’ and the importance of taking Indian creative talent to international markets.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by NFDC Chairman G. Krishnakumar and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Prabhat.

As it completes two decades, WAVES Film Bazaar continues to provide a platform where filmmakers can meet industry professionals, develop partnerships and explore opportunities to bring their stories to audiences worldwide.

The 57th IFFI is being held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2026.