Nov 20: What if your finance team could build financial models, analyse budget differences, forecast cash flow and automate repetitive work without spending hours navigating spreadsheets?

Artificial intelligence is making this increasingly possible. Finance departments are beginning to use AI to simplify everyday operations, improve financial analysis and make information available faster. Tasks that once required several rounds of manual data preparation can now be supported by tools that organise records, generate calculations, identify unusual movements and prepare initial reports.

For businesses, this change has implications beyond saving time. Finance teams are expected to contribute to strategic planning, investment decisions and risk management. Yet much of their working day can still be consumed by collecting data, checking figures and preparing reports.

AI offers an opportunity to change that balance. By combining financial expertise with intelligent automation, companies can build finance functions that are more responsive and better equipped to support business decisions.

How AI Is Changing Everyday Finance Operations

AI is moving beyond basic spreadsheet assistance. Modern finance applications can help professionals work with financial data, identify patterns, generate summaries and support multi-step analytical processes.

Consider a finance team investigating why a department has exceeded its monthly budget. The traditional approach may involve checking multiple spreadsheets, comparing expense entries and requesting explanations from different departments.

An AI-enabled tool can help organise the information, highlight unusual movements and prepare an initial summary of the differences. The finance professional can then investigate the underlying transactions and determine what needs attention.

Similar applications are emerging across budgeting, financial reporting, accounts payable, forecasting and performance analysis.

The value lies in reducing the time spent preparing information and allowing professionals to concentrate on interpreting it.

1. AI Financial Modelling: Building Better Business Scenarios

Financial modelling is central to business planning. Companies use models to estimate revenue, evaluate operating costs, understand profitability and assess potential investments.

However, building and updating financial models can be demanding, particularly when teams need to work with large amounts of historical data and changing assumptions.

AI can help finance professionals:

Create initial structures for financial models.

Generate and explain spreadsheet formulas.

Organise historical financial information.

Develop alternative revenue and cost scenarios.

Examine how changes in assumptions affect projected results.

Identify possible inconsistencies in calculations.

For example, a company planning to expand into a new market may need to estimate staffing costs, marketing expenditure, expected sales and operational expenses.

An AI assistant can help organise these assumptions into an initial financial model. The team can then test different scenarios, such as slower sales growth, higher operating costs or a longer period before the business becomes profitable.

This gives management a clearer starting point for evaluating the expansion.

AI-generated models must still be checked carefully. Formula accuracy, assumptions, accounting treatment and business logic require professional review before the model is used for investment or strategic decisions.

2. Financial Variance Analysis: Finding the Reasons Behind the Numbers

One of the regular responsibilities of a finance department is understanding why actual performance differs from the budget or forecast.

Revenue may fall below expectations, operational expenses may increase or a particular business unit may spend more than planned. Identifying the reasons behind these differences can involve reviewing numerous records.

AI can make the process more efficient by comparing financial information, flagging unusual movements and preparing initial explanations.

Imagine a company where marketing expenditure has increased by 18%, while revenue has grown by only 5%. An AI-powered analytical tool could highlight the difference and help the finance team examine campaign spending, customer acquisition costs and sales activity.

It may also prepare a summary of the major variances for management review.

The technology cannot automatically establish the reason for every financial change. A higher expense, for instance, may be linked to a planned campaign, seasonal demand or an unexpected operational requirement.

Finance professionals still need to investigate the underlying transactions. AI simply helps them identify where attention may be needed.

3. AI Cash Flow Forecasting: Anticipating Financial Pressure

Cash flow management is essential for businesses of every size. A company can report profits and still face financial difficulties if customer payments are delayed, supplier costs rise or working capital becomes difficult to manage.

AI-powered cash flow forecasting can help finance teams assess future cash positions by examining historical transactions, payment behaviour, outstanding invoices, supplier obligations and seasonal trends.

Depending on the quality and availability of data, these systems can help:

Estimate future cash inflows and outflows.

Identify patterns in delayed customer payments.

Monitor outstanding receivables.

Highlight possible working capital shortfalls.

Compare different cash flow scenarios.

Flag unusual transactions for further investigation.

For example, a business may find that several large customers regularly pay later than their agreed credit periods. An AI-enabled system can help identify this pattern and incorporate more realistic payment assumptions into cash flow projections.

The finance team can then consider whether to follow up on outstanding invoices, adjust payment schedules or arrange additional working capital.

Predictive cash flow forecasting is particularly useful when businesses need to respond to changing conditions. However, forecasts must be updated regularly and reviewed against actual financial performance.

4. Finance Automation: Reducing Repetitive Work

A large part of finance operations involves recurring activities that follow established processes. Invoice processing, expense categorisation, transaction matching and report preparation are common examples.

AI, often combined with robotic process automation and conventional workflow tools, can reduce the manual effort involved.

Some practical applications include:

Invoice processing: AI tools can extract supplier details, invoice numbers, dates and amounts. They can also flag missing information or inconsistencies.

Account reconciliation: Systems can compare transactions across financial records and highlight entries that do not match.

Expense management: AI can assist with expense categorisation, identify unusual claims and flag transactions requiring additional documentation.

Accounts payable and receivable: Automation can support invoice routing, payment tracking, overdue reminders and monitoring of outstanding balances.

Management reporting: Finance teams can use AI to organise financial data, prepare initial summaries and draft commentary for management reports.

These applications can make routine processes faster and more consistent. However, financial approvals, exception handling and final decisions should remain subject to appropriate controls.

What Industry Research Says About AI Adoption in Finance

The growing interest in AI is reflected in research on finance departments.

According to Gartner’s 2025 AI in Finance Survey, 59% of finance leaders reported that their finance functions were using AI. The survey included 183 CFOs and senior finance leaders between May and June 2025. Knowledge management, accounts payable automation, and error and anomaly detection were among the more common applications.

McKinsey’s November 2025 analysis, How Finance Teams Are Putting AI to Work Today, found that 44% of surveyed CFOs were using generative AI across more than five use cases in 2025, compared with 7% in the previous year’s survey.

These findings suggest that finance leaders are exploring AI across several operational areas rather than limiting it to isolated experiments.

For technology providers, this creates an expanding opportunity to develop solutions that address specific finance requirements. For businesses, it raises an important question: how can these tools be integrated into existing financial processes without compromising accuracy, security or accountability?

5. AI-Powered FP&A: Moving From Historical Reporting to Business Planning

Financial planning and analysis, commonly known as FP&A, connects financial performance with business strategy.

FP&A teams prepare budgets, update forecasts, monitor performance and help management understand the financial implications of business decisions.

AI can support these activities by making it easier to compare scenarios, organise information and update projections when business conditions change.

Suppose a company is experiencing slower sales growth. Management may want to examine whether changing product prices, reducing certain expenses or increasing marketing investment could improve profitability.

AI-powered FP&A tools can help organise the relevant information and prepare alternative financial scenarios. Finance professionals can then review the assumptions, compare the potential outcomes and discuss the options with business leaders.

This is particularly useful when forecasts need to be updated frequently.

The aim is to make financial planning more dynamic, allowing teams to spend less time assembling spreadsheets and more time explaining what the numbers mean for the business.

6. How AI Is Creating New Opportunities for Finance Software Providers

As finance teams look for ways to automate their work, demand is also creating opportunities for technology companies.

Traditional accounting and enterprise resource planning systems are increasingly being complemented by AI-enabled features. These include automated data extraction, conversational reporting, anomaly detection, forecasting assistance and workflow automation.

Specialised financial planning platforms are also exploring how AI can support budgeting, scenario analysis and management reporting.

For software providers, the opportunity is not simply to add a chatbot to an existing application. Businesses need tools that can work with their financial data, connect with established systems and support specific workflows.

Some of the areas attracting attention include:

AI-enabled accounting software: Automating transaction categorisation, invoice handling and routine bookkeeping support.

Automating transaction categorisation, invoice handling and routine bookkeeping support. Financial planning platforms: Helping teams prepare forecasts, compare budgets and evaluate business scenarios.

Helping teams prepare forecasts, compare budgets and evaluate business scenarios. Cash management solutions: Supporting liquidity monitoring, payment analysis and cash flow projections.

Supporting liquidity monitoring, payment analysis and cash flow projections. Expense management software: Identifying unusual claims and simplifying expense reviews.

Identifying unusual claims and simplifying expense reviews. Enterprise AI platforms: Connecting financial information with wider operational and business data.

This is creating a commercial opportunity for fintech companies, enterprise software providers and AI developers. However, businesses are likely to favour solutions that demonstrate reliability, security and clear operational benefits rather than technology that simply promises automation.

7. How AI Is Changing the Responsibilities of CFOs

The role of the Chief Financial Officer has expanded beyond accounts, compliance and financial reporting. CFOs are increasingly involved in investment planning, technology adoption, risk management and business strategy.

AI can help finance leaders examine information from different parts of the organisation and identify issues that deserve attention.

For example, when considering a major investment, a CFO may need to assess the expected costs, possible returns, cash requirements and associated risks. AI tools can help organise the information, compare assumptions and prepare initial scenarios.

Similarly, when reviewing business performance, AI can help identify changes in profitability, spending patterns and departmental performance.

This can make financial discussions more informed and timely. However, AI cannot fully understand every commercial consideration, management priority or risk involved in a decision.

The CFO remains responsible for interpreting the findings and deciding how they should influence the business.

8. The Risks Finance Teams Must Address

Financial information is sensitive, and inaccurate outputs can have consequences for reporting, budgets and business decisions. AI adoption therefore needs to be accompanied by appropriate safeguards.

Data security: Companies should use approved systems and understand how financial information is stored, processed and accessed.

Accuracy and validation: AI can generate incorrect formulas, misleading explanations or unsupported assumptions. Outputs must be checked against original records.

Access permissions: Employees should only have access to the financial information required for their responsibilities.

Auditability: Businesses need appropriate records of financial data, assumptions, approvals and significant changes to financial models.

Human accountability: AI should support professionals, not independently make decisions involving payments, accounting treatment, tax matters or financial disclosures without suitable approval.

These safeguards are essential when AI tools are connected to enterprise resource planning systems, banking platforms and other financial applications.

9. How Businesses Can Start Introducing AI Into Finance

Companies do not need to automate every finance process at once. Starting with a few well-defined activities is often more practical.

A finance department could begin by using AI to prepare report summaries, extract invoice information or identify unusual movements in monthly expenses. Once the team understands the technology’s strengths and limitations, it can consider more complex applications such as financial modelling and cash flow forecasting.

A structured approach can help businesses get more value from the investment:

Identify suitable processes: Look for recurring activities that consume significant time and involve predictable workflows. Evaluate technology options: Compare AI features in existing finance software with specialised financial applications. Improve data quality: Ensure financial information is accurate, consistent and properly organised. Train employees: Help finance professionals understand how to use AI tools, check outputs and recognise errors. Measure performance: Track reporting time, reconciliation exceptions, forecast accuracy and reductions in manual work. Establish governance: Define access permissions, approval responsibilities and review procedures.

Businesses should also assess the total cost of implementation, integration requirements and ongoing support before selecting a solution.

The objective is to address real operational challenges rather than introduce AI simply because it is becoming popular.

The Future of Finance: Intelligent Automation With Human Expertise

The next phase of AI adoption in finance is likely to involve systems that can support several connected steps within a workflow.

Instead of simply generating a formula or summarising a report, AI tools may increasingly help gather relevant information, identify exceptions, prepare analysis and send the work for human approval.

This could make activities such as monthly reporting, budget monitoring and cash flow analysis more connected and responsive.

For technology providers, this means developing solutions that fit into existing finance systems and deliver measurable value. For businesses, it means preparing employees and processes to work effectively with these tools.

Financial expertise will remain important. Professionals will need to understand accounting principles, business operations and data quality while learning how to question and validate AI-generated insights.

Companies that combine these capabilities with responsible automation will be better positioned to benefit from the technology.

Conclusion

AI is creating an opportunity for finance teams to spend less time on manual preparation and more time understanding business performance.

From financial modelling and variance analysis to cash flow forecasting and finance automation, intelligent tools can help professionals work with information more efficiently and identify issues that require attention.

For businesses, the opportunity extends beyond productivity. AI is opening new possibilities for financial planning, enterprise software, fintech services and more responsive decision-making.

The future of finance will not be defined by how many tasks a company automates. It will depend on how effectively it combines reliable technology, financial expertise and human judgement to make better business decisions.