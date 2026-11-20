New Delhi, Nov 20: Indian Railways organised a mega camp under Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5.0 in New Delhi on November 19 to help pensioners submit their life certificates easily through the Jeevan Pramaan App.

The camp was jointly organised by Northern Railway Headquarters and the Delhi Division. More than 250 pensioners participated and registered for submitting their Digital Life Certificates. A total of 58 certificates were generated on the spot using face authentication through the app.

Railway staff and representatives from 12 participating banks assisted pensioners throughout the process. Officials from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) were also present to help with Aadhaar verification and updates.

A health camp was also organised for the participating pensioners as part of the initiative.

The event was attended by Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare; Harsh Khare, AGM, Northern Railway; Rekha Yadav, PED/IR, Railway Board; Sujit Kumar Mishra, PCPO, Northern Railway, and other officials.

The initiative reflects Indian Railways’ efforts to make pension-related services more accessible and convenient through digital facilities, helping pensioners complete essential formalities with greater ease.