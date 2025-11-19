HSA Bank Launches Education Campaign for Newly Eligible Consumers

MILWAUKEE, November 19, 2025 — HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., is introducing a Take care of it with an HSA campaign, including resources to educate eligible consumers enrolling in a Bronze or Catastrophic health plan in the wake of changes to federal government legislation in the H.R. 1 Bill.

Commonly known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the legislation expands rules around Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) including enrollment eligibility to include all Bronze and Catastrophic health coverage offered through the ACA Marketplace beginning January 1, 2026. This change is expected to potentially allow at least seven million eligible consumers to sign up for an HSA and set aside tax-free dollars for short-term healthcare expenses as well as long-term savings for healthcare expenses in retirement.

“Consumers face rising premiums and healthcare costs and may not be aware of the developments that impact their health plan choices,” said Kevin Robertson, Chief Growth Officer, HSA Bank. “As a leading HSA provider, we’re uniquely positioned to help individuals manage healthcare costs while supporting their long-term financial goals.”

HSA Bank’s Take care of it with an HSA webpage features educational content to help consumers make informed decisions during and beyond the 2026 open enrollment period, including a short video explaining how an HSA works and a guide for consumers on utilizing an HSA to offset costs through tax benefits while they are working and into retirement.