Kinetic Green and Exponent Energy introduce 15-minute rapid charging solution for electric 3-wheelers, including e-rickshaws and e-carts

Bengaluru, 19 Nov: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd., India’s leading manufacturer of electric three wheelers (e3W) and electric two wheelers (e2W), today announced a strategic alliance with Exponent Energy, pioneer of rapid charging technology. In a landmark breakthrough for India’s electric mobility space, the companies are introducing the nation’s fastest charging solution for the L5 & L3 e3W category — the largest, fastest growing and most widely used segment in the country, comprising e rickshaws and e- cargo carts. This integration promises to redefine operational efficiency and productivity for last mile mobility operators across urban and semi urban India.

Under this collaboration, Kinetic Green’s popular L3 models—including Safar Smart, Safar Shakti, and Super DX—now feature 15-minute rapid charging technology, enabling quick top-ups during short breaks and extending daily operating hours by up to 30 percent.

The L5N Safar Jumbo loader, a high-speed performance logistics vehicle in the L5 category known for exceptional payload and range, offers faster turnaround times through 15-minute charging—directly translating into more trips, higher earnings, and improved returns for both individual owner-operators and fleet operators. Similarly, the upcoming L5M passenger variant, capable of speeds up to 50 km/h and designed for longer intercity routes, will also adopt this advanced charging technology to maximize daily utilization.

Exponent Energy’s proprietary full-stack platform—comprising cutting-edge battery technology, smart charging network, and intelligent software—empowers Kinetic Green vehicles with 15-minute rapid charging and industry leading 3000-cycle warranty maximizing lifetime value of the asset. The joint solution is designed for seamless charging across Exponent’s growing charging network, while the integrated digital platform offers real time state of charge tracking, predictive maintenance alerts, and data analytics for fleet optimisation.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, said, “This partnership marks a defining moment for India’s electric three-wheeler sector. By bringing the country’s first 15-minute full charge solution to e rickshaws and cargo carts — the backbone of India’s urban last mile mobility – we are empowering owner operators, small & large fleet operators to achieve unprecedented uptime and efficiency. Our customer-centric approach drove this exclusive strategic partnership for our L3 e3W category to offer our customers the best cost of ownership. This partnership accelerates our mission to democratize green mobility, making sustainable transportation accessible and affordable for all while propelling the development of India’s EV infrastructure.” Mr. Arun Vinayak, CEO and Co-Founder of Exponent Energy, added, “At Exponent Energy, our mission is to make EVs the easiest choice – and that means solving real problems for real operators. This collaboration allows us to embed our rapid charging platform into the entire portfolio of e3Ws in India — spanning both L5 & L3 segment — delivering unparalleled speed, reliability, and scalability to operators and creating a blueprint for the future of electric transport.”

To immediately support Kinetic Green customers, Exponent Energy’s network of over 160 charging stations across four cities will be made available to the e3W fleet. Over the next 12 months, this infrastructure will expand rapidly into major metros and tier II /III cities. Exponent’s cloud-based charging dashboard will also be integrated into Kinetic Green’s fleet management app, enabling operators to schedule charges, optimise routes, and maximise vehicle uptime with ease.

This partnership is aimed at accelerating Kinetic Green’s leadership in fast charging integrated e3W solutions, with a special focus on the high growth L3 segment & cement Kinetic Green’s position as the dominant force in India’s e3W sector.