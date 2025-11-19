NTPC Marks the Conclusion of Vigilance Awareness Week Campaign 2025

New Delhi, 19 Nov: NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power utility, concluded the Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) campaign 2025 with a series of activities and outreach initiatives across its projects, offices, and regional headquarters, reiterating the organization’s strong commitment to ethical governance.

This year’s observance, themed “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility,” formed a part of the three-month-long Vigilance Awareness Campaign launched on 18th August 2025.

Throughout the campaign, NTPC stations and offices across the country hosted an engaging line-up of walkathons, pledges, competitions, awareness sessions, and workshops. Several locations also extended the message through community outreach and public awareness drives, reinforcing NTPC’s culture of transparency and ethical conduct.

The closing ceremony of VAW campaign 2025 was held on 17th November at PMI, Noida. The event was graced by Rashmita Jha, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), NTPC and other senior officials. In her address, the CVO emphasized the importance of adopting vigilance as a continuous organizational process rather than restricting it to a week-long observance.

CVO also mentioned that the initiatives of VAW Volunteers across NTPC is aimed at spreading the message of integrity, ethical behaviour and preventive vigilance. Dedicated efforts and support of VAW Volunteers from Dadri, Faridabad, and Jhajjar in creating awareness in the surrounding areas was appreciated.

Winners of various VAW-2025 competitions were also felicitated during the closing ceremony. As the campaign concluded, employees reaffirmed their commitment to uphold NTPC’s core values of integrity and transparency, strengthening the organisation’s resolve to maintain high standards of ethical governance.

