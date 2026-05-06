HSIM — Hindustan School of Internet Marketing — Becomes the Top Choice for Digital Marketing Aspirants, Irrespective of Location

In a country where the quality of education has long been determined by postal code, a Haryana-based digital marketing institute is making a quiet but powerful argument to the contrary.

HSIM India Federation — Hindustan School of Internet Marketing — founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Navneet Kumar Gupta, has trained over 1,100 students from Karnal and surrounding districts, with its reputation drawing aspirants from as far as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

What sets HSIM apart is not just geography. It is philosophy.

“We never built HSIM to be just another institute. We built it to prove that where you come from should never decide where you can go. A student from a village in Haryana deserves the same quality of digital education as someone sitting in South Delhi — and that is exactly what we deliver every single day.”

— Navneet Kumar Gupta, Founder, HSIM India Federation

Doers who teach, not teachers who have never done

India’s digital education sector has long suffered from a credibility gap — institutes hiring trainers with little to no real-world experience. HSIM — Hindustan School of Internet Marketing — has taken a deliberate stand against this.

Every trainer at HSIM is an active practitioner in their domain. Social media trainer and manager Pankaj Pahwa, SEO trainer Vivek Attri, and career counsellor Muskan each bring hands-on industry experience into the classroom — not textbook theory.

“Most institutes in India hire trainers who have never run a campaign, never built a brand, never generated a single rupee online. At HSIM, every trainer is a doer first. We don’t teach theory — we teach what actually works, because we are doing it ourselves.”

— Navneet Kumar Gupta

Creating jobs, not just finding them

While most institutes measure success by placement rates, HSIM measures it differently. Alumni like Gourav Garg and Lavish have launched independent digital marketing agencies.

Harsh has built a career in influencer marketing. Several graduates — including Khushboo Gupta and Harshit Garg — are running supplement-based startups powered by digital skills they built at HSIM.

The institute’s stated goal is not to help students find jobs — it is to help them create them.



Trust that spreads organically

Perhaps the most telling metric is one that cannot be manufactured. Of HSIM’s 1,100+ alumni, approximately 600 have referred a further 400–500 students to the institute — with no referral incentive in place. It is word-of-mouth at scale, driven entirely by student satisfaction.

“When 600 of your students refer another 400–500 people to you without any incentive, that is not marketing — that is trust. That trust is what HSIM is built on, and that is what keeps us going after eight years.”

— Navneet Kumar Gupta

A curriculum built for 2025 and beyond

HSIM’s curriculum spans 50+ AI tools taught practically throughout the course — including Claude, ChatGPT, Higgsfield, Kling AI, and others listed at their official website.

Monthly workshops in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas bring in independent industry experts including Manmeet Pal Singh, Gourav Chauhan, Kulwant Nagi and Shubham Mehta, giving students direct access to current practitioners beyond their core faculty.

Beyond technical skills, HSIM embeds research habits, communication development and applied mental frameworks — including the 80-20 principle, the compounding effect, and the law of averages — into the learning journey. The result is graduates who do not just know how to run a campaign, but understand how to think like a business.

Funded from within, accountable to no one but its students

HSIM India Federation operates as a Section 8 NGO, incorporated in 2018, and is entirely supported through student fees and Gupta’s own company, Serve Vision Private Limited. It has never raised external funds, accepted government grants, or answered to investors. That independence, Gupta believes, is what allows HSIM to put the student — not the bottom line — at the centre of every decision.

With plans to scale to 100+ franchises in Tier 2 cities and position HSIM as a leading name in AI-enabled digital marketing education, the institute from Karnal is not thinking small. It is thinking Kota.

Key facts at a glance

• 1,100+ students trained since 2018

• 70% students from rural backgrounds

• 600+ alumni referrals generated organically — no incentive programme

• 50+ AI tools taught practically throughout the course

• Monthly expert workshops in Delhi-NCR region

• Section 8 NGO — zero external funding or government grants

• Alumni running independent agencies, consumer startups and influencer careers

About HSIM India Federation

HSIM India Federation — Hindustan School of Internet Marketing — is a Section 8 NGO incorporated in 2018, based in Karnal, Haryana. It offers practical digital marketing education to students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, with a curriculum covering 50+ AI tools, SEO, social media, content strategy and business thinking. HSIM is funded through student fees and supported by Serve Vision Private Limited.

Media contact

Navneet Kumar Gupta

Founder, HSIM India Federation & Serve Vision Private Limited

Karnal, Haryana

Website: hsim.in