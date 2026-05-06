DEEP Trust launches “Happy Wheels” Initiative; donates 18-seater TATA Winger to an NGO to enable safe transport for special children

Hyderabad, May 6: DEEP (Disease Eradication Through Education and Prevention) Trust, a non-profit organisation working in preventive healthcare, health education, community screenings, education, livelihood support, and environmental sustainability, today launched its flagship initiative “Happy Wheels.”

Under this initiative, it donated the 18-Seater TATA Winger sponsored by Octave to Sri Vidhyas Centre for Special Children to enable safe transport for special children in a function held at the NGO’s premises in Mahendra Hills in the city.

Sri Vidhyas is a city-based 27-year-old centre for special children, imparting holistic education that increases competence and independence to children with intellectual and related developmental disabilities. It houses 150 children and provides free service.

Mr Ballav Mundra, CFO, Octave; Dr Madhu Vasepalli, Founder & Trustee of DEEP formally handed over the Vehicle to Mrs Shanthi Venkat, Founder of Sri Vidhyas in the presence of Ms Swati Mohanty, CEO, DEEP Trust, parents and students.

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organisations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle – Design, Build, Operate and Protect – where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable, and failure is not an option. Octave in Hyderabad, India, is the largest R&D centre of Octave outside North America. In addition to Hyderabad, Octave India has presence in Gurugram, Gandhinagar, Pune and Mumbai.

As part of the CSR initiative, Octave India, through DEEP Trust, donated an 18-seater TATA Winger school transport vehicle. For years, Sri Vidhyas Centre has been dedicated to supporting children with special needs, yet transportation has remained a persistent challenge. Many children have struggled to attend school regularly due to a lack of safe and reliable transportation options.

The “Happy Wheels” initiative is designed to address this critical gap — going beyond mobility to create access, inclusion, and opportunity for children who need it most.

The newly introduced vehicle will ensure safe and reliable transport between home and school, helping improve attendance, continuity in education and therapy, and participation in extracurricular and social activities. It will also ease the daily burden on families and caregivers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ballav Mundra, CFO, Octave India, said: “We are honoured to support this impactful initiative. At Octave India, we believe access is fundamental to inclusion. ‘Happy Wheels’ is a simple yet powerful intervention that will make a lasting difference in the lives of children and their families.”

Dr Madhu Vasepalli, Founder & Trustee, added: “When we remove everyday barriers like transportation, we open doors to confidence, growth, and independence for these children.”

Ms Swati Mohanty, CEO, DEEP Trust, said: “‘Happy Wheels’ represents hope in motion. It is about building an inclusive ecosystem where every child feels seen, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.”

While this marks an important milestone, DEEP Trust highlighted that many children across the country still face similar barriers due to a lack of transportation and accessible infrastructure.

The Trust has invited corporates, philanthropists, and individuals to join hands in supporting such initiatives by contributing to school transport, improving accessibility, and enabling education and therapy for children with special needs.

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