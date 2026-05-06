Thousands of Olive Ridley sea turtle Hatchlings Emerge at Rushikulya coast in Spectacular Natural Event!

Bhubaneswar/Rushikulya, May 6 (BNP): In a spectacular natural phenomenon, thousands of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings have emerged from their nests along the Rushikulya coast in Odisha, marking a significant moment in the annual nesting season.

The tiny hatchlings of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle were seen making their way from sandy nests to the sea, drawing attention from conservationists and nature enthusiasts. This mass emergence follows the well-known “arribada” nesting event, during which thousands of female turtles lay eggs simultaneously along the coast.

Forest officials and wildlife experts have been closely monitoring the hatching process to ensure the safety of the newborn turtles as they journey towards the Bay of Bengal. Protective measures, including restricted human activity and surveillance, have been put in place to safeguard the vulnerable hatchlings from predators and disturbances.

The Rushikulya rookery is one of the most important nesting sites for Olive Ridley turtles in India, alongside Gahirmatha, and plays a crucial role in the conservation of the species. Experts say the successful emergence of hatchlings is a positive indicator of ecological health and ongoing conservation efforts in the region.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid disturbing the hatchlings and to support conservation initiatives aimed at protecting these endangered marine creatures.