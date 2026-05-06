Prabhas–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit to Hit Screens in March 2027!

Hyderabad, May 6 (BNP): The makers of Spirit, starring Prabhas, have confirmed that the film will release as scheduled in March 2027.

Putting an end to speculation around delays, the production team announced that the project is progressing as planned, with shooting and post-production timelines on track. The update has come as a relief to fans eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated film.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is one of the most talked-about upcoming projects in Indian cinema. While details about the storyline remain under wraps, the film is expected to feature Prabhas in a powerful and intense role.

The makers stated that further updates, including teasers and promotional material, will be released in due course as the film moves closer to completion.