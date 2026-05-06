Sacred Milestone: Lord Balabhadra’s Chariot Wheel Installed at Sabara Srikhetra!

Koraput, May 6 (BNP): In a deeply spiritual and culturally significant event, the sacred wheel of Lord Balabhadra’s chariot was ceremonially installed at Sabara Srikhetra in Koraput.

The installation ceremony witnessed the participation of priests, devotees, and local residents, who gathered in large numbers to be part of the auspicious occasion. The ritual holds immense religious importance, symbolising divine presence and blessings associated with the sacred chariots of the Jagannath tradition.

Sabara Srikhetra, often regarded as a major spiritual centre in southern Odisha, resonated with chants, rituals, and devotional fervour throughout the ceremony. Devotees expressed deep reverence as the holy chariot wheel was installed in accordance with traditional customs and rituals.

Religious leaders noted that such events help strengthen spiritual bonds and preserve centuries-old traditions associated with Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The occasion is expected to further enhance the shrine’s religious significance and attract devotees from across the region.