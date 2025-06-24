Hyundai Motor India Limited announces Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp

Mumbai/ Gurugram, June 24, 2025: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced a special monsoon camp with exclusive service and discounts across all Hyundai workshops in India. The Monsoon camp aims to educate the customers about the importance of preventive maintenance during the Monsoon season while offering exclusive benefits and discount offers to enhance vehicle performance and ensure safer driving in the rain.

As part of this initiative, HMIL is offering a comprehensive 70-point vehicle health check-up, including detailed inspection of brakes, front & rear lights, tyres, wipers, battery, electrical systems and underbody components, all critical for safe and reliable driving during monsoon conditions.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to deliver impeccable driving experience through thoughtful and proactive customer care. The Monsoon Service Camp is designed to offer complete peace of mind to customers by ensuring their vehicles are ready for the rainy season. We urge all Hyundai owners to take advantage of this initiative and drive safe and worry-free this rainy season.”

Customers can avail special offers on services during the monsoon camp:

70-point vehicle health check-up including brakes & electrical system, suspension, etc.

Upto 35% discount on Extended Warranty

15% discount on: Mechanical labour – Periodic Maintenance Service Interior & Exterior beautification Underbody (anti rust) coating 10% discount on selected wear & tear parts like Brake pad, clutch & suspension 10% discount on Head Lamp, Tail lamp, Indicator, Bulb, Wiper Blade 10% discount on labour of Cowl Panel Cleaning & Sunroof lubrication



Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information