Simple Online Healthcare launches in Denmark as revenue triples

GLASGOW, Scotland, June 24, 2025 — Simple Online Healthcare has launched in Denmark after tripling its revenue. Headquartered in Glasgow, Simple Online is one of the UK’s fastest-growing healthcare groups, offering scalable, regulated digital clinics across the UK, Germany, and Australia. In the UK, it operates as Simple Online Pharmacy.

Led by CEO and Co-founder Addy Mohammed, Simple Online Healthcare reported revenue of £66 million in the year to 28th February 2025 [2024: £20.6m], and marked its 10-year anniversary in April with record monthly revenue of £10 million.

Addy Mohammed said: “We’re proud of how far we’ve come in our first ten years, and we think it’s notable that we’ve remained fully self-funded during that time. Denmark represents our third international market, and we are planning further expansion over the next twelve months.”

CFO Michael Hope said: “We’ve scaled rapidly in recent years, investing across geography, supply chain, technology, and talent. Financial discipline and patient retention are underpinning our growth, allowing us to invest in new markets and our digital platform, creating an improved patient experience, differentiation, and operational efficiencies.”

Addy Mohammed co-founded Simple Online Healthcare alongside university friend Karim Nassar, who is Simple Online’s Chief Growth Officer, in 2015, building on their experience of owning and operating community pharmacies across Scotland to offer consumers a convenient patient-first pharmacy service with medications delivered direct to their door. The company has a headcount of 130, and plans to make additional hires this year.

Simple Online was one of the first providers of weight loss medications in the UK. The business has invested significantly in its weight management programme and is one of the leading providers of GLP-1 medications Wegovy and Mounjaro, which are prescribed alongside comprehensive holistic weight management support.

“We know global healthcare systems are struggling,” says Mohammed, “with the top issues being long waiting times, insufficient staff, and cost of treatments. We are using technology to give patients quick and discrete access to the care they need, at a much lower cost than traditional healthcare models. Combining technology with a multi-disciplinary team of health professionals, we can provide the personalised level of care you’d receive in a community pharmacy.”

Simple Online has invested over £2 million into technology and systems during 2025, with Mohammed commenting: “Digital healthcare is evolving rapidly, and we’re continuing to invest in technology to enhance the patient journey and deliver best-in-class care.”

“Our vision is to make healthcare affordable and accessible,” says Mohammed. “We support our patients with the personalised tools and knowledge to make long-term lifestyle changes.”

The global online pharmacy market is valued at almost £100 billion in 2025, and is forecast to grow to around £400 billion by 2033.

Simple Online’s board includes former Skyscanner CFO Shane Corstorphine, and the company is set to further strengthen its executive leadership team this year.