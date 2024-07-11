ICICI Bank opens a branch in Patna

Patna: ICICI Bank has set up a branch at Boring Road in Patna. Situated opposite A. N. College, is the 40th branch of the Bank in the city.

Prof. (Dr.) Pravin Kumar, Principal, A. N. College inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, including savings and current accounts, trade and forex services, fixed and recurring deposits, loans- business loans, home loans, personal loans, auto loans, and gold loans, along with remittance and card services for resident as well as non-resident Indians. It further provides locker facilities at its premises and operates from 9:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

Further, it is equipped with an ATM to provide cash deposit and withdrawal facilities to customers around the clock.

The branch also offers a Tab Banking facility that provides nearly 100 services at the customer’s place by an employee through a tablet device. The services include opening accounts and Fixed Deposit (FD), raising checkbook requests, generation of e-statements, and change of address, among others.

ICICI Bank has a network of about 130 branches and over 330 ATMs and cash recycling machines (CRMs) in Bihar.