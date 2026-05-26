ECS to Showcase AI-ready Computing Platforms at COMPUTEX 2026

Taipei, Taiwan – May 26, 2026 – Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), a leading global provider of motherboards, mini PCs, and computing solutions,will participate in COMPUTEX 2026 from June 2 to 5, 2026, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Booth J1317a. Under the theme Power AI Computing, ECS will present its latest motherboards and LIVA Mini PCs, highlighting how compact and scalable PC platforms can support AI Agent workloads, Edge AI processing, smart healthcare applications, and embedded deployments.

ECS will demonstrate how LIVA Mini PCs can be flexibly deployed in edge computing environments to support AI-assisted information retrieval, private knowledge base applications, healthcare data monitoring, and embedded commercial deployments. Through these demonstrations, ECS will highlight the role of LIVA Mini PCs in data processing, application execution, real-time monitoring, and vertical use cases. ECS will also showcase motherboard platforms with high-performance expansion capabilities, providing customers with a broader choice of computing foundations for AI and edge applications.

Showcasing AI Agent Applications in PC Environments

ECS will showcase OpenClaw AI Agent applications running on an AMD desktop PC at its booth, demonstrating how AI Agent capabilities can be applied in PC-based environments. The demonstration will cover common scenarios such as system status queries, information search, and content summarization, showing how AI Agents can help users streamline daily operations and improve information processing efficiency.Through this demonstration, ECS will further present the flexibility and practical value of integrating AI Agent applications into commercial PC environments.

Extending Edge AI into Healthcare and Private Knowledge Applications

ECS will showcase the LIVA Z11 PLUS mini PC in two Edge AI and data-driven scenarios: healthcare monitoring and private knowledge base applications. In the healthcare demonstration, the Z11 PLUS will support hemodialysis simulation and FHIR BOX applications, showing how a compact mini PC can serve as an edge computing node for medical data collection, real-time monitoring, and data format conversion.

The knowledge base scenario will run a local database with a natural language interface, enabling users to query product and business information more intuitively. This highlights the role of mini PCs in enterprise information access, private data environments, and on-site applications where sensitive information needs to be managed locally. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, the LIVA Z11 PLUS provides high-speed storage, dual networking, and USB4 connectivity to support data-intensive Edge AI applications.

Expanding the LIVA Lineup from AI-ready Performance to Embedded Flexibility

Beyond AI application demonstrations, ECS will present its full LIVA Mini PC lineup and next-generation platforms for commercial, edge, and embedded deployments. The new LIVA Z15 PLUS, built on the Intel® Wildcat Lake platform with integrated NPU-based AI acceleration, will be a key highlight of ECS’s LIVA showcase, addressing high-performance commercial use, AI-assisted workloads, and edge computing applications.

ECS will also feature the LIVA One H810, extending the LIVA One series’ upgradeable socket-type design with the Intel® Core™ Ultra LGA1851 platform. For low-power and embedded applications, the LIVA Z4F offers fanless reliability, while the LIVA Q4 combines an ultra-compact form factor with 45W USB Type-C power input for mobile, space-constrained, and flexible installation environments.