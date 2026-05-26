37 Capital Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2026) – 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) (“37 Capital” or the “Company”) announces that further to the Company’s news release dated March 17, 2026, the Company has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $210,000 and issued 3,000,000 units of the Company at the price of $0.07 per unit (the “Private Placement”). Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share (the “Warrant”) for a period of three (3) years until May 25, 2029, subject to acceleration provision. The Company expects to close the remaining balance by the end of the month.

The proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued under this private placement are subject to a hold period expiring on September 26, 2026.

Early Warning Report

Pursuant to the above Private Placement, Mr. Christoopher Kape, through his private company, has acquired 3,000,000 common shares of 37 Capital at the price of $0.07 per unit totaling $210,000. As a result of the acquisition, Mr. Kape now has ownership and control of 3,872,097 common shares representing approximately 12.65% of the issued and outstanding common shares of 37 Capital as at May 25, 2026, and Mr. Kape has ownership and control of 3,000,000 warrants representing approximately 18.45% of the issued and outstanding warrants of 37 Capital as at May 25, 2026.

Mr. Kape may acquire further common shares of, or dispose his holdings of common shares of, 37 Capital through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

On Behalf of the Board of 37 Capital Inc.,

“Jake H. Kalpakian”

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Jake H. Kalpakian,

President and CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking”. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “enable”, “feel”, “seek”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “should”, “might”, “objective”, “believe”, “expect”, “propose”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “plans” “estimate”, and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298805