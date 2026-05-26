Puri to Host Second BRICS Technical Meeting on Disaster Management from June 3

Puri, May 26 (BNP): The holy city of Puri is set to host the second technical meeting of BRICS member nations and partner countries from June 3, bringing together delegates, experts, and policymakers for discussions on strengthening global cooperation in disaster management.

According to official information, the high-level meeting will witness participation from representatives of several countries associated with the BRICS grouping, including Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and China.

The conference is expected to serve as a key platform for deliberations on disaster preparedness, response, mitigation, and management, with a focus on enhancing international cooperation and sharing best practices to effectively address natural and man-made disasters.

Experts and policymakers attending the event are likely to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and explore innovative solutions aimed at improving disaster resilience amid rising climate-related risks and increasing disaster challenges across the globe.

The meeting assumes significance at a time when coordinated international efforts are becoming increasingly crucial to tackle emergencies and climate-induced disasters. Odisha’s hosting of the event is also expected to draw global attention to the state’s disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, an area in which it has earned recognition over the years.

Administrative authorities are making necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the international gathering in the pilgrim town.