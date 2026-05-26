Odisha Orders Colleges, Universities to Strengthen Anti-Ragging Mechanism After NHRC Directive

Bhubaneswar, May 26: In a move aimed at curbing incidents of ragging in educational institutions, the Odisha government has directed universities and colleges across the state to strengthen anti-ragging mechanisms following instructions issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

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According to official sources, higher educational institutions have been asked to ensure strict implementation of anti-ragging guidelines and intensify preventive measures to safeguard students, particularly freshers, from harassment and intimidation on campuses.

The directive comes after the NHRC expressed concern over ragging incidents and called for stronger monitoring and enforcement to prevent violations of students’ rights. Institutions have been instructed to activate anti-ragging committees, establish effective monitoring systems, conduct awareness programmes, and ensure prompt reporting and action against offenders.

Authorities have also been asked to maintain vigilance in hostels, classrooms, and campus premises to prevent ragging-related incidents and create a safe and student-friendly environment.

The state government emphasised that strict disciplinary and legal action would be taken against those found involved in ragging, while institutions failing to comply with prescribed norms may also face accountability measures.

The move is expected to reinforce student safety and ensure educational campuses remain free from harassment and abuse.