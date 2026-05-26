OERC Chairman Pradeep Jena Resigns Amid Odisha Power Crisis, Cites Personal Reasons

Bhubaneswar, May 26: In a significant development amid the ongoing power crisis in Odisha, Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) Chairman Pradeep Jena resigned from his post on Monday, triggering fresh discussions over the timing and circumstances surrounding his decision.

According to reports, Jena submitted his resignation citing personal reasons for stepping down from the position. The state Energy Department has officially confirmed that his resignation has been accepted through a formal notification.

However, the resignation has drawn considerable public and political attention as it comes at a time when Odisha is facing growing criticism over frequent power disruptions and electricity-related concerns, particularly during prevailing heatwave conditions. The development has sparked speculation in administrative and political circles over whether the decision was solely driven by personal reasons or influenced by challenges linked to the state’s ongoing power situation.

A senior retired bureaucrat, Pradeep Jena had been serving as Chairman of OERC, the key regulatory body responsible for electricity tariff determination, power distribution oversight, and consumer-related electricity matters in Odisha.

His sudden exit has intensified debates regarding accountability and management of electricity supply in the state, with stakeholders closely watching the government’s next move, including the appointment of a successor and measures to address the power situation.

Attempts were reportedly made to seek Jena’s response on the matter, but no comment could be obtained till the filing of this report.