IHCL Announces the Signing of Sixth Taj Hotel in Goa

Chandigarh, JUNE 20, 2024: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of a Taj hotel in Anjuna, North Goa. Strengthening IHCL’s presence in Goa, the beachfront resort is a greenfield project.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “Continuing its pioneering leadership in Goa for over five decades, IHCL is pleased to announce the signing of its sixth Taj hotel in Goa. This expansion underscores IHCL’s commitment to enriching Goa’s hospitality landscape, building on its legacy of offering world-class experiences through its diverse portfolio of brands. We are delighted to collaborate with Bharat Realty Venture Pvt Ltd for this hotel.”

Spread across 17 acres, the 170-key resort boasts an enviable beachfront with mesmerizing, unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea. Guests can indulge in a variety of culinary experiences, including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a bar, and a lounge. Guests seeking wellness experiences can find solace at the J Wellness Circle, offering wide-ranging spa and rejuvenation treatments. The resort with the largest banquet hall with outdoor lawns in North Goa is ideally suited for social celebrations and weddings events.

Mr. Dhaval Barot, MD and CEO of Bharat Realty Venture Pvt Ltd. said, “We are excited to partner with IHCL for its iconic brand Taj, recently recognised as the World’s Strongest Hotel Brand. This hotel will offer a new luxury destination for travellers to explore in Anjuna, North Goa.”

Goa is India’s premier holiday destination. Anjuna in North Goa offers rich cultural heritage, vibrant nightlife and an array of leisure activities, attracting visitors from around the globe.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 16 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Goa including 5 under development.