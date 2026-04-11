IHCL Goa Brings the Spirit of Cashew Season Alive with Immersive Experiences at Goa Cashew Fest 2026

Cashew season in Goa comes alive each year with the vibrant celebrations of the Goa Cashew Fest, a tribute to one of the state’s most cherished and economically significant fruits. Widely cultivated across the region and exported globally, the humble cashew is deeply woven into Goa’s cultural and agricultural identity.

Marking its fourth consecutive year of association, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) Goa continues its collaboration with the Government of Goa for this prestigious festival. At the festive venue, IHCL has set up a dedicated stall that offers visitors an engaging glimpse into the journey of the cashew, highlighting its versatility beyond traditional uses through thoughtfully curated food and beverage offerings.

As part of the celebrations from April 10th to 12th, 2026, IHCL Goa is also curating immersive experiences across its properties, extending the spirit of the festival to both resident and non-resident guests. These curated touchpoints aim to deepen awareness around the fruit’s heritage and underscore its importance to the local economy.

Culinary teams across IHCL’s Goa hotels are embracing the ingredient with creativity, crafting menus that showcase cashew in innovative ways across beverages and gourmet cuisine. Guests can savour refreshing cashew apple coolers, artisanal cashew feni cocktails infused with tropical botanicals, and creamy cashew nut smoothies. The food offerings are equally indulgent, featuring dishes such as cashew-crusted fish, peri-peri cashew stir-fries, rich cashew-based curries, and desserts like cashew-infused bebinca variations and roasted cashew praline tarts.

Speaking on the initiative, Ranjit Phillipose , Senior Vice President – Operations, IHCL Goa, said, “At IHCL, our endeavour has always been to celebrate the essence of the destinations we operate in. Our continued association with the Goa Cashew Fest reflects our commitment to championing local produce and traditions. By bringing the festival into our hotels, we aim to create meaningful connections for our guests while supporting local producers and showcasing Goa’s rich culinary heritage on a larger platform.”

Through this initiative, IHCL Goa not only enhances guest experiences but also reinforces its role as a custodian of local culture. Its close association with the Government of Goa is further strengthened through active participation in the Cashew Fest, ensuring that the festival continues to thrive with renewed relevance and pride.