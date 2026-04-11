AANA Presents the Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award to Jennifer Andersen

Rosemont, Ill. –The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) will present Jennifer Andersen, MSNA, CRNA, with the Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director of the Year Award during its 2026 Mid-Year Assembly, April 24-29, in Washington, DC.

In her role as Federal Political Director of Texas Association of Nurse Anesthetists (TxANA), Andersen works closely with federal legislators to increase their knowledge of the critical role Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) bring to Texas’ healthcare landscape. Andersen has created and fostered strong relationships with Texas’ political leadership, recruiting and coaching CRNAs into advocacy opportunities, building engagement around the profession’s political priorities and cultivating strong relationships with federal officials.

Within TxANA, Andersen has been instrumental in developing the Key Contacts program, a strategic initiative that identifies and prepares CRNAs to build relationships with their elected representatives and how to testify effectively in legislative hearings. This program has expanded the reach and credibility of CRNA advocacy in Texas by ensuring that policymakers hear directly from informed and engaged clinicians in their districts.

”It’s critical that all CRNAs play an active role in advocating for our profession and patients. My main agenda has been to develop Congressional Advocacy Specialists, or CRNA advocates in each Congressional district in Texas. This program helps CRNAs to increase their engagement with federal policymakers here at home and is critical to our continued advocacy success in Washington, DC,“ said Andersen. “It is an honor and privilege to receive this award, and I thank the AANA for the recognition. I thank the Texas Association of Nurse Anesthetists not only for the nomination, but for supporting the federal advocacy initiatives that make CRNA practice better in Texas and across the country. I am honored to continue the strong tradition of advocacy excellence for TxANA.”

A TxANA member and AANA member since 2008, Andersen has served on the TxANA Board of Directors since 2023. She has served as Federal Political Director since 2022 and currently serves as TxANA’s Vice President, Chair of the Education Committee, and Co-Chair of the Public Relations Committee. From 2015 to 2020, she served as interim Federal Political Director, ensuring that Texas maintained a steady, informed, and responsive presence in federal advocacy.

Andersen is a partner with Permian Basin Anesthetists in Midland, Texas. Andersen is currently enrolled in the CRNA to DNAP program at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. She received her Master of Science in nurse anesthesia from Wolford College in Naples, Florida, her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Chamberlain College in Chicago, Illinois, and her diploma in nursing from Richmond Memorial School of Nursing in Richmond, Virginia.

The Federal Political Director of the Year Award, established in 2001, is presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the advancement of the national healthcare agenda of CRNAs, also known as nurse anesthetists or nurse anesthesiologists, by coordinating grassroots involvement in their state and in the federal political process.