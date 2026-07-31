IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens first Vignette Collection in India and South West Asia with The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula

Panchkula, Haryana, India July 31: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, today announces the opening of The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, Vignette Collection, marking the introduction of its collection brand to India and South West Asia. The 145-room hotel joins Vignette Collection, a growing family of one-of-a-kind hotels in destinations to remember and becomes part of IHG’ leading Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio.

Central to Vignette Collection is the balance of individuality and belonging. A family of one-of-a-kind hotels, each property offers its own unique and compelling story, while collectively offering guests a more authentic way to travel.

The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, Vignette Collection brings together contemporary luxury, thoughtful hospitality and a strong sense of place guided by its philosophy, ‘Moments that move you at a hotel in Panchkula’. Set against the Shivalik hills in the heart of Panchkula, part of the Chandigarh Tricity region, the hotel serves as an ideal destination for both business and leisure travellers, offering easy access to iconic attractions including Morni Hills, Sukhna Lake, the Rock Garden and Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex, alongside the region’s thriving commercial hubs.

Vignette Collection, IHG’s first collection brand, meets an increasing appetite amongst luxury and lifestyle travellers for one-of-a-kind stays, backed by the reassurance of IHG’s trusted reputation and best-in-class loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards. The brand’s family of one-of-a-kind hotels in destinations to remember has grown beyond expectation to include 34 hotels in 17 countries globally, with a further 45 to follow over the coming years, each one unique in their identity and proudly independent.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, said: “The opening of The Aarlis Hotel, Panchkula is a landmark moment for Vignette Collection and for IHG in India. As the brand’s first hotel in India and South West Asia, it signals our intent to bring distinctive, character-led stays to one of the world’s most dynamic luxury and lifestyle markets. India represents enormous opportunity for Vignette Collection and The Aarlis Hotel, Panchkula is the perfect hotel to lead that journey: a property with genuine individuality, a deep sense of place and everything our guests are looking for when they choose to travel differently.”

Guests of The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, Vignette Collection can unwind in thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that blend contemporary interiors with warm accents, curated amenities and intuitive smart-room technology. Features such as automated climate control, touch-button curtain controls and adjustable lighting scenes allow guests to personalise their environment with ease.

The Aarlis is a collection of immersive culinary, wellness and social experiences. Dining venues include Sapio, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant; Cabinet V, serving contemporary Indian and European cuisine; Wakerie, an artisanal patisserie; Jigger, a sophisticated cocktail bar; and Sky VI, a high-energy rooftop setup offering elevated nightlife experiences against the backdrop of the Shivalik Hills. Guests can also enjoy exclusive access to The Aarlis Lounge for relaxation and informal gatherings, while the cabanas provide a private setting to unwind. Further features include a spa, salon, fitness centre and swimming pool, alongside approximately 30,000 sq. ft. of versatile meetings and events spaces, including the Aura Grand Ballroom and a collection of indoor and outdoor venues.

Neelabh Chugh, General Manager at The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, Vignette Collection, said: “We are proud to introduce The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, Vignette Collection. As the first Vignette Collection hotel in India and South West Asia, this opening is a moment of immense pride for our team. From the beginning, The Aarlis Hotel, Panchkula was envisioned to capture the spirit of this land, the Shivaliks, Panchkula and a sense of place that is entirely our own. Now, we get to share that feeling with travellers from around the world, as part of a global brand that celebrates exactly what makes a destination unforgettable.”

Memorable Rituals, celebrating each Vignette Collection property’s unique identity, provide purposeful and meaningful travel encounters that connect guests with the hotel’s cultural landscape. At The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, Vignette Collection, guests are invited to experience Venu-Nada, the hotel’s signature Memorable Ritual. Held each evening from 6:30 PM – 7:00 PM, the ritual brings together the warm glow of traditional oil-wick lamps with a live flute and Tabla performance, creating a moment of reflection and connection inspired by the local traditions and the spirit of the destination.

Means For Good initiatives see each Vignette Collection hotel partner with a chosen non-profit organisation, working in partnership to spearhead positive contribution to the local ecosystem across responsibility, community and locality. The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, Vignette Collection supports underprivileged women through its partnership with Chhoti Si Asha, sourcing locally made products for guest amenities and gifting while helping create sustainable livelihood opportunities and economic empowerment within the community.

Best-in-class loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards, provides guests of The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, Vignette Collection and the wider IHG portfolio with more ways to earn than ever before, including richer benefits tailored to their needs, all powered by leading technology on its new mobile app.

The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, Vignette Collection by IHG follows in the footsteps of Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection in UAE, Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait, Vignette Collection, Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection, UAE and the tallest hotel in the world; Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection. The collection includes hotels across Europe, North America and Australia, including Convent Square Lisbon, Vignette Collection and Casa da Companhia, Vignette Collection in Portugal; Yours Truly DC, Vignette Collection in the United States; and The Ava Hotel Brisbane, Vignette Collection in Australia.