Young Achievers Get Chance to Shine as PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 Nominations Open

New Delhi, July 31: The online nomination process for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2026 is underway, with applications being accepted until August 15 to recognise children who have made exceptional contributions across diverse fields.

The prestigious national award celebrates young achievers who have demonstrated outstanding talent, courage, and dedication in areas including sports, art and culture, science and technology, social service, environment conservation, and acts of bravery.

Parents, guardians, teachers, and eligible individuals or organisations can submit nominations through the online platform before the deadline. The digital nomination system aims to make the process more accessible and encourage wider participation from across the country.

The award seeks to highlight inspiring stories of children who have gone beyond expectations and contributed positively to society. It also aims to motivate young minds by recognising their achievements and encouraging them to pursue excellence.

Officials said the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar reflects the nation’s commitment to empowering children and celebrating their creativity, innovation, and determination.

The selected awardees will be honoured for their remarkable accomplishments, serving as an inspiration for millions of children across India.