Samudra Manthan: India’s INR 84,084 Crore Push to Unlock Offshore Energy Potential

New Delhi, July 31: The Union Cabinet has approved the ‘Samudra Manthan’ scheme with an investment outlay of ₹84,084 crore, marking a major step towards strengthening India’s oil and gas exploration capabilities and enhancing the country’s energy security.

Named after the ancient concept of “churning the ocean” to discover valuable resources, the initiative focuses on exploring India’s offshore energy potential and tapping into unexplored hydrocarbon reserves beneath the seabed.

The scheme aims to accelerate oil and gas exploration through the use of advanced technologies, improved exploration infrastructure, and greater participation from energy sector stakeholders. It is expected to encourage investment and support the discovery of new domestic energy resources.

With India’s growing energy demand and significant dependence on imported crude oil, the initiative is designed to strengthen domestic production capabilities and reduce vulnerability to global energy market fluctuations.

Officials said the programme will promote modern exploration techniques, improve resource mapping, and create a stronger ecosystem for offshore oil and gas development.

Energy experts believe the initiative could play an important role in improving India’s long-term energy security by increasing domestic resource availability and supporting economic growth.

The Samudra Manthan scheme reflects India’s broader strategy of balancing energy needs with technological innovation and resource development, while moving towards a more secure and self-reliant energy future.