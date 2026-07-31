Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center Honoured with Asia Excellence & Leadership Award 2026 as The Premier Wellness Center in Asia

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, Bengaluru, has been honoured with the prestigious Asia Excellence & Leadership Award 2026 under the category “The Premier Wellness Center in Asia.” The award recognises the institution’s outstanding contribution to holistic healthcare, preventive medicine, and wellness excellence.

The award was presented at the Asia Excellence & Leadership Awards 2026, organised by Insights Success and powered by the Insights Excellence Awards (IEA) 2026, during a grand ceremony held on July 24, 2026, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Renowned actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan presented the award as the Chief Guest in the presence of distinguished leaders from the healthcare, education, business, and corporate sectors.

The Asia Excellence & Leadership Awards recognise organisations and visionary leaders across Asia for their excellence, innovation, leadership, sustainability, and significant contribution to society. The recognition is conferred upon institutions that have set new benchmarks in quality, service, and transformative impact within their respective sectors.

Established under the visionary guidance of Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, President of SDM Educational Society, Kshemavana has emerged as one of India’s leading naturopathy and yoga-based wellness destinations. Spread across 23 acres of lush greenery on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the centre offers an integrated approach to healthcare through evidence-based naturopathy, yoga therapy, Ayurveda-inspired lifestyle practices, nutrition therapy, hydrotherapy, physiotherapy, acupuncture, and holistic wellness programmes designed to promote preventive healthcare and sustainable well-being.

Over the years, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center has earned national recognition for its patient-centric care, personalised treatment protocols, experienced multidisciplinary medical professionals, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and commitment to scientific, drug-free healing. The institution has successfully helped thousands of individuals manage lifestyle disorders, stress-related illnesses, obesity, musculoskeletal conditions, metabolic disorders, and other chronic health concerns through non-pharmacological and integrative healthcare practices. It has also played a significant role in wellness education, corporate health initiatives, public awareness programmes, and research-driven holistic healthcare.

Receiving the recognition as “The Premier Wellness Center in Asia” reflects Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center’s unwavering commitment to excellence in holistic healthcare, innovation in wellness delivery, and its continuous efforts to position India’s traditional systems of natural healing on the global wellness landscape.

Expressing his gratitude on the occasion, Dr. Narendra K. Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, said, “This recognition is a proud milestone for the entire Kshemavana family. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class holistic healthcare rooted in India’s timeless naturopathy and yoga traditions while embracing scientific evidence and global standards. We dedicate this honour to our visionary leader, Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, whose guidance continues to inspire us to make preventive and lifestyle-based healthcare accessible to society. This award motivates us to further strengthen our mission of creating a healthier and happier world through natural healing.”

The recognition further reinforces Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center’s vision of promoting integrative, preventive, and sustainable healthcare, while inspiring greater awareness of naturopathy and holistic wellness across Asia and beyond.