IITEX 2026 to showcase Telangana’s industrial strength, innovation and manufacturing excellence

FTCCI announces third edition of Telangana’s Industrial Innovation & Technology Expo

Hyderabad, June 19: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) today announced the third edition of IITEX 2026 – Industrial Innovation & Technology Expo, which will be held from 26th to 28th June 2026 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference at FTCCI, Mr. R. Ravi Kumar, President, FTCCI, said that IITEX has evolved into one of Telangana’s most significant industrial platforms, bringing together manufacturers, innovators, entrepreneurs, technology providers, startups, MSMEs, investors and policymakers under one roof.

He stated that manufacturing continues to be the backbone of economic growth, generating employment, attracting investments, strengthening supply chains and driving innovation. Telangana, he said, has emerged as one of India’s most progressive industrial destinations owing to its industry-friendly policies, robust infrastructure and vibrant innovation ecosystem.

It will focus on 8th high growth sectors such as Electrical Vehicles, , Solar Energy Solutions, Food Processing Technologies, Innovative Packaging Solutions and others. IItex will be showcasing latest innovations in wireless temperature, pressure, and vibration monitoring solutions at the These next-generation Industrial IoT solutions enable real-time visibility of shop floor operations and support predictive and preventive maintenance strategies, helping industries reduce downtime, improve asset reliability, and enhance operational efficiency through intelligent, data-driven monitoring.

Mr. Ravi Kumar noted that IITEX is more than an exhibition; it is a platform that reflects Telangana’s industrial strength, entrepreneurial spirit and manufacturing excellence.

IITEX 2026 is expected to host over 100 exhibitors and attract more than 15,000 business decision-makers and visitors from sectors including manufacturing, engineering, automation, renewable energy, electric vehicles, machine tools, packaging, printing, logistics, infrastructure and emerging technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vimalesh Gupta, Chairman, IITEX 2026, highlighted the unique positioning of IITEX as a business-focused exhibition designed to deliver measurable outcomes rather than merely high visitor footfalls.

Our objective is to bring together the right businesses, technologies, buyers and decision-makers to facilitate networking, lead generation, technology adoption and strategic partnerships, he said.

Mr. Gupta further stated that IITEX serves as a bridge between innovation and industry by providing startups, MSMEs and technology innovators with opportunities to showcase their capabilities, access markets and connect with potential customers, investors and partners.

Highlighting the event’s ecosystem approach, he said IITEX brings together corporates, MSMEs, startups, government agencies, financial institutions, industry associations and ecosystem partners, creating a comprehensive platform for industrial collaboration and growth.

FTCCI invited industries, entrepreneurs, startups, investors, professionals and business leaders from across the country to participate in IITEX 2026

Present at the press conference were Mr. K.K. Maheshwari, Senior Vice President, FTCCI; Mr. Srinivas Garimella, Vice President, FTCCI; exhibitors, industry representatives and members of the business community.

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