Prateek Grand Begonia Achieves INR 1,200 Crore Sales Milestone; 600 Homes Sold in FY 2025-26

Realty player Prateek Group’s flagship project, Prateek Grand Begonia in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, has recorded sales of 600 units with a cumulative sales value of approximately Rs. 1,200 crores. The achievement reflects the growing appetite for luxury residential developments in emerging NCR destinations and highlights the increasing prominence of Siddharth Vihar as a preferred luxury housing and investment hub. The strong demand has been driven by a combination of strategic connectivity, thoughtfully planned living spaces, lifestyle-led amenities, and the trust associated with the Prateek Group.

The company launched Phase 1 of Prateek Grand Begonia in January 2025 with an estimated projected revenue of over Rs. 5,000 crores, and emerged as one of the most sought-after luxury residential developments in the Ghaziabad market. With 50 per cent of Phase 1 already sold out, Phase 2 of the project is also under planning.

The project has attracted strong interest from both end-users seeking an elevated lifestyle and investors looking to capitalise on the area’s growth potential. Backed by Siddharth Vihar’s upgraded infrastructure and seamless access to Delhi, Noida, and key business districts, the project continues to resonate with homebuyers seeking long-term value and quality living.

Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, said,

“The response to Prateek Grand Begonia has been extremely encouraging. Crossing 600-unit sales worth approximately Rs. 1,200 crores within a short span reflects the growing confidence buyers have in Siddharth Vihar as an emerging residential destination. At Prateek Group, we have always focused on creating developments that combine quality construction, thoughtful planning, strong connectivity, and long-term value creation. The strong demand for Prateek Grand Begonia motivates us to continue delivering homes that exceed expectations while remaining committed to transparency, excellence, and timely execution.”

The strategic location of Prateek Grand Begonia along the NH-24 corridor offers seamless connectivity to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other prominent commercial hubs across NCR. The project enjoys excellent access to key destinations, being approximately 10 minutes from Akshardham, 20 minutes from India Gate, and 40 minutes from IGI Airport. Situated at the intersection of 75-metre and 50-metre-wide roads connecting NH-58 and NH-24 (NH-9), the development ensures smooth accessibility from prominent areas such as South Delhi, Nehru Place, and other business districts. Its proximity to the RRTS and Namo Bharat network further enhances its appeal by strengthening regional connectivity and reducing travel time. The entire ecosystem is developed in such a manner that everything from school, hospital, cinema, dinning options to a lot many things are within the township.

Beyond location advantages, the development benefits from the well-established social and physical infrastructure of the Prateek Grand City township, providing residents with access to a mature and vibrant ecosystem. Creating a complete ecosystem of homes, lifestyle, and community rather than just standalone residences, the township ensures consistent upkeep, better living standards, and long-term sustainability. It features operational retail and commercial hubs catering to everyday needs, including shopping, banking, dining, and essential services, fostering a truly walk-to-everything lifestyle which is in end user needs.

What further distinguishes the development is its classical, colonial-inspired architectural language, characterised by grand arches, elegant façades, signature crowns, expansive entrance boulevards, and thoughtfully curated public spaces that lend the township a distinct sense of identity and grandeur. Angel sculptures placed throughout the township add a graceful, artistic touch, enhancing the overall visual experience and sense of place.

At the heart of the community are its expansive clubhouses, designed as vibrant social and leisure destinations, complemented by large swimming pools, party lawns, terrace gardens, wellness facilities, reading lounges, indoor recreation zones, and dedicated spaces for community engagement. Residents also have access to themed gardens, landscaped parks, jogging and cycling tracks, yoga and meditation zones, children’s play areas, senior citizen sit-outs, lawn tennis courts, and multipurpose sports facilities. The township’s open ground-level planning with minimal vehicular movement in key internal areas, coupled with over 70% green cover and over 1.5 lakh plants, creates a spacious, pedestrian-friendly, and nature-centric environment that is increasingly rare in urban developments.

Besides, the township project, Prateek Grand City has demonstrated strong appreciation and long-term value creation from ₹3,600 per sq. ft. to approximately ₹12,000 per sq. ft. in today’s time, while also commanding one of the highest rental values in the NH-24 belt, even surpassing central Noida in many cases.

Prateek Grand Begonia combines grand architectural elements with expansive landscaped greens, EV-ready infrastructure, and a host of lifestyle amenities. The planned international school within the township further complements its vision of creating a holistic, future-ready living environment for modern families.

With over two decades of experience and a proven track record of delivering landmark residential developments across NCR, Prateek Group continues to strengthen its presence in high-growth micro-markets. The response to Prateek Grand Begonia further reflects the company’s ability to anticipate evolving buyer aspirations and deliver developments that combine luxury, connectivity, and long-term value creation.