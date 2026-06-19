Tanishq Life Care Honoured with Emerging Global Export Leader Award at HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026

Mumbai, June 2026: Tanishq Life Care, a rapidly growing pharmaceutical company with an expanding international footprint, was honoured with the prestigious Emerging Global Export Leader Award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026, held on June 12 at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. The recognition acknowledges the company’s remarkable achievements in pharmaceutical exports and its growing contribution to making quality healthcare solutions accessible across global markets.

Since its establishment in 1999, Tanishq Life Care has built a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and innovation in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. Over the years, the company has evolved into a trusted pharmaceutical manufacturer and exporter, serving diverse international markets while maintaining high standards of manufacturing excellence and regulatory compliance.

At the heart of the company’s success is the visionary leadership of Mr. Jigar Shah, whose strategic direction and entrepreneurial drive have played a pivotal role in transforming Tanishq Life Care into an emerging global pharmaceutical brand. Under his leadership, the company has successfully expanded its presence across multiple international markets in a relatively short period, strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the global healthcare ecosystem.

The Emerging Global Export Leader Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional growth, innovation, and international expansion while creating a meaningful impact within their industry. Tanishq Life Care’s journey reflects a combination of long-term vision, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to delivering affordable and high-quality medicines to patients worldwide.

Mr. Jigar Shah’s leadership philosophy has been centered on building sustainable growth through quality-driven operations, customer trust, and continuous innovation. By focusing on global opportunities while maintaining strong manufacturing standards, he has enabled the company to successfully navigate competitive international markets and establish lasting relationships with partners and healthcare stakeholders across different regions.

The company’s growth trajectory is supported by a clear long-term vision. Looking ahead, Tanishq Life Care aims to expand its presence to approximately 50 countries by 2030, including entry into regulated pharmaceutical markets. This ambitious expansion strategy reflects the organization’s commitment to increasing global access to innovative and affordable healthcare solutions while strengthening India’s position as a leading pharmaceutical exporter.

Industry experts have noted that Tanishq Life Care’s success story represents the growing influence of Indian pharmaceutical companies on the global stage. Through a combination of technological capability, manufacturing expertise, and strategic market expansion, the company continues to contribute to the global availability of quality medicines while creating new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Receiving the Emerging Global Export Leader Award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks an important milestone in the company’s journey. The recognition celebrates not only its export achievements but also its dedication to excellence, innovation, and patient-centric healthcare solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jigar Shah from Tanishq Life Care expressed gratitude for the honour and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility across international markets. They emphasized that the recognition serves as motivation to continue pursuing higher standards of quality, innovation, and global impact.

As Tanishq Life Care continues its international expansion journey, the company remains focused on its mission of delivering affordable, high-quality pharmaceutical products while building a strong global presence. The award stands as a testament to the vision of Mr. Jigar Shah and the collective efforts of the team that has helped position Tanishq Life Care among the emerging leaders in pharmaceutical exports.