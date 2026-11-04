Retail Shops in Raj Nagar Extension: Explore Commercial Investment Opportunities at Charms 58 High Street, Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: With the rapid growth of residential infrastructure and commercial development, Raj Nagar Extension is emerging as a prominent destination for real estate investment in Ghaziabad. As demand for organised shopping, dining and entertainment continues to evolve, Charms 58 High Street presents a modern commercial destination featuring retail shops, a multiplex, food zone and gaming entertainment under one roof.

For investors exploring retail shops in Raj Nagar Extension or a commercial investment plan in Ghaziabad, Charms 58 High Street offers a combination of retail infrastructure, entertainment facilities and food-oriented commercial opportunities.

Charms 58 High Street: A Premium Ghaziabad Commercial Project

Located in Raj Nagar Extension, Charms 58 High Street is a six-level commercial high-street development designed to bring shopping, dining and entertainment together.

The project features:

Four-screen Multiplex

Premium Retail Shops

Dedicated Food Zone

Restaurants and Cafés

Gaming Zone

Family Entertainment

Lifestyle and Shopping Destination

This integrated commercial concept aims to create a destination where visitors can shop, enjoy food, watch movies and experience entertainment within a single location.

Retail Shops in Raj Nagar Extension for Business and Investment

The growing residential catchment of Raj Nagar Extension is contributing to the demand for organised retail and commercial spaces.

Charms 58 High Street offers retail shop opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs and business owners looking to establish their presence in a developing commercial location.

Retail shops within an integrated shopping and entertainment destination may appeal to businesses seeking customer visibility and access to surrounding residential communities.

Whether you are exploring commercial property for business expansion or evaluating a real estate investment plan, location, accessibility and project infrastructure are important factors to consider.

Food Zone Investment Plan: Invest ₹32 Lakhs and Explore Monthly Income Potential

One of the key commercial investment opportunities at Charms 58 High Street is its dedicated Food Zone.

Investors can explore the Food Zone investment plan with:

Investment Starting From: ₹32 Lakhs*

Proposed Monthly Return: ₹24,000*

Project: Charms 58 High Street

Location: Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad

This commercial investment opportunity may interest individuals looking to explore food and beverage-related commercial real estate.

Investors are advised to review the complete investment documentation, applicable conditions, payment schedule and return terms before making an investment decision.

PlayNxt by PlayVille: Gaming Zone Coming Soon

Entertainment is an important component of modern commercial developments.

Charms 58 High Street is introducing PlayNxt by PlayVille, a dedicated gaming zone coming soon to the project.

The gaming attraction is expected to complement the multiplex, retail shops and food zone, creating additional entertainment options for children, families and visitors.

The combination of shopping, gaming, dining and movies aims to enhance the overall commercial destination experience.

Why Consider Raj Nagar Extension for Commercial Investment?

Raj Nagar Extension has witnessed considerable residential development over the years, contributing to its growing commercial relevance.

Several factors make the locality worth exploring for commercial real estate:

Expanding residential neighbourhoods

Growing demand for shopping and dining facilities

Connectivity to major areas of Ghaziabad and NCR

Increasing interest in organised commercial destinations

Opportunities for retail, food and entertainment businesses

As the locality continues to develop, commercial projects offering multiple facilities under one roof are becoming an important part of its evolving urban landscape.

CC Received Commercial Project in Raj Nagar Extension

Charms 58 High Street is a CC Received project.

For buyers considering retail shops or commercial property in Ghaziabad, project documentation and development status are important factors during the evaluation process.

Prospective investors and buyers should verify the relevant approvals, project documents and applicable terms before proceeding.

Retail, Food, Multiplex and Gaming Under One Roof

The integrated commercial concept of Charms 58 High Street brings together:

Retail Shops + Multiplex + Food Zone + Gaming Zone + Entertainment

This combination aims to create a commercial destination catering to shoppers, families, food lovers and entertainment seekers.

For businesses and investors exploring commercial property in Raj Nagar Extension, the project offers multiple commercial formats within a single development.

Explore Commercial Investment Opportunities at Charms 58 High Street

If you are searching for Retail Shops in Raj Nagar Extension, a Ghaziabad Commercial Project, or a Commercial Investment Plan, Charms 58 High Street is a project worth exploring.

With retail spaces, a dedicated Food Zone, multiplex and gaming entertainment, the project brings together commercial and lifestyle offerings at one address.

Project Details:

Project Name: Charms 58 High Street

Location: Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad

Project Status: CC Received

Food Zone Investment: Starting from ₹32 Lakhs*

Proposed Monthly Return: ₹24,000*

Facilities: Retail Shops, Multiplex, Food Zone and Gaming Zone

Website: www.charmsindia.com

Sales Enquiry: 8882134134

Explore commercial property opportunities at Charms 58 High Street and discover a modern commercial destination in Raj Nagar Extension.

Investment returns are subject to applicable terms, conditions and project-specific documentation. Please verify all investment details before making a decision.