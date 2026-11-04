XS.com Appoints Hanna Le as Business Development Director for Vietnam

Nov 04: XS.com, the award-winning global FinTech and financial services provider, announces the appointment of Hanna Le as Regional Business Development Director for Vietnam. Returning to XS.com after previously serving as Country Manager, Hanna brings experience in business development, team leadership, and partner relations, alongside a strong understanding of the Vietnamese market.

In her role, Hanna will lead business development initiatives in Vietnam, focusing on expanding partner relationships, identifying growth opportunities, and strengthening the local presence of XS.com. She will work closely with regional teams and marketing colleagues to develop initiatives that reflect the needs of Vietnamese clients and partners while supporting XS.com’s broader growth strategy.

Before rejoining XS.com, Hanna served as Business Development Director at GTCFX, managing the sales team and overseeing partner relationships. Her experience combines commercial leadership with hands-on involvement in developing teams and maintaining connections within the brokerage industry.

Earlier in her career, Hanna held the position of Country Manager at Radex Markets, overseeing business development and retail sales teams, recruitment, training, and local market planning. She also served as Sales Manager at Info Finance – CFD Media, supporting brokers entering Vietnam through branding, industry connections, and tailored marketing activities. Her professional background includes a role as Senior Sales Officer at Shinhan Bank.

Commenting on her appointment, Hanna Le, Regional Business Development Director for Vietnam at XS.com, said:

“I am delighted to take on the role of Regional Business Development Director for Vietnam at XS.com. My focus will be on strengthening our local presence, building strategic partnerships, and creating new opportunities that empower our partners and clients to achieve their business ambitions. I look forward to showcasing the value XS.com brings to the Vietnamese market and contributing to its continued growth and success in the region”

Wael Hammad, Group Chief Commercial Officer at XS.com, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Hanna to XS.com as Regional Business Development Director for Vietnam. Her knowledge of the market, experience in leading business development teams, and familiarity with our organisation position her well for this role. As we continue to develop our presence in Vietnam, her understanding of local partner needs will help us build stronger relationships and pursue new opportunities. We look forward to the contribution she will make in this next chapter with XS.com.”

Hanna’s appointment reinforces XS.com’s commitment to strengthening its regional leadership and expanding its presence in Vietnam. With a focus on building strategic partnerships and identifying new growth opportunities, she will support XS.com’s efforts to provide Vietnamese partners and clients with a strong foundation for success, backed by the group’s global expertise, comprehensive solutions, and commitment to long-term business growth.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.