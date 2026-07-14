India Joins Global Shift Towards Higher Ethanol-Blended Fuel

New Delhi, July 14: India is among several countries accelerating the adoption of higher ethanol-blended fuels, with the transition to E20 emerging as a key step towards enhancing energy security, reducing fuel imports, and promoting cleaner transportation.

Several nations across the world have increased ethanol blending in petrol as part of their efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and support sustainable energy goals. India’s move towards E20 aligns with this global trend and reflects its commitment to expanding the use of renewable fuels.

Experts believe that higher ethanol blending offers multiple benefits, including lower greenhouse gas emissions, improved energy independence, and increased demand for agricultural produce used in ethanol production, providing additional income opportunities for farmers.

The transition is also expected to strengthen India’s biofuel ecosystem by encouraging investments in ethanol production, fuel infrastructure, and compatible vehicle technologies.

As countries continue to adopt cleaner energy solutions, India’s E20 programme is expected to play a significant role in supporting the nation’s long-term energy transition while contributing to global sustainability efforts.