India–Oman FTA: A New Trade Corridor for India’s Livestock and Marine Export Industry

As India accelerates its push to diversify export markets and strengthen economic ties across the Gulf, the proposed India–Oman Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is emerging as a potentially transformative development for the country’s livestock, marine, poultry, and agri-food sectors. Beyond tariff reductions, the agreement could reshape regional supply chains, enhance India’s competitiveness in food exports, and position Oman as a strategic gateway to the broader Gulf market.

At a time when global food security concerns and shifting trade dynamics are driving nations to secure reliable sourcing partnerships, the India–Oman trade pact arrives at a critical juncture. For Indian exporters, it represents more than market access—it signals an opportunity to establish a stronger presence in one of the world’s most import-dependent food regions.

Unlocking Untapped Market Potential

Oman has steadily increased its reliance on imported food products to meet domestic demand. Limited agricultural capacity, water constraints, and population growth have created sustained opportunities for international suppliers, particularly in seafood, poultry, eggs, and processed foods.

Yet India’s participation in several of these categories remains below its potential.

For example, Oman imported marine products worth approximately US$35.3 million in 2025, while Indian exports accounted for only about US$10 million. Given India’s status as one of the world’s leading seafood exporters, the gap highlights a significant opportunity for market expansion.

The proposed FTA is expected to address one of the key barriers to growth: market access. By enabling duty-free trade across a substantial portion of product categories, Indian exporters could gain a pricing advantage and improve their ability to compete against suppliers from Southeast Asia and other international markets.

A Competitive Edge for India’s Seafood Industry

Among all sectors, marine exports are expected to be among the largest beneficiaries of the agreement.

India’s seafood industry has undergone remarkable modernization over the past decade, supported by investments in aquaculture, cold-chain logistics, processing infrastructure, and international quality standards. Products such as shrimp, frozen fish, and value-added seafood already enjoy strong demand across global markets.

Duty-free access to Oman would further enhance competitiveness by reducing landed costs and improving profit margins. More importantly, it would allow Indian exporters to strengthen relationships with Omani distributors, retailers, and hospitality operators who are increasingly seeking reliable long-term suppliers.

With Gulf consumers demonstrating growing demand for high-quality protein products, Indian seafood producers are well positioned to capture a larger share of regional imports.

Poultry and Egg Producers Eye Growth

The agreement could also provide meaningful opportunities for India’s poultry sector.

As food consumption patterns evolve across the Gulf, demand for affordable and reliable protein sources continues to rise. India’s poultry industry benefits from scale, competitive production costs, and a rapidly expanding processing ecosystem. Enhanced market access could encourage greater exports of frozen poultry, processed meat products, and specialty food ingredients.

Egg producers may also benefit. India ranks among the world’s largest egg-producing nations, and demand for both fresh and processed egg products continues to grow across the Gulf’s food service, hospitality, and manufacturing industries.

For producers facing intense domestic competition, access to a stable and growing export market could provide an important avenue for revenue diversification.

Beyond Commodities: The Rise of Value-Added Exports

Perhaps the most significant long-term opportunity lies in processed agricultural products.

Historically, much of India’s agricultural export success has been driven by raw commodities. However, global trade trends increasingly favor value-added food products that deliver higher margins and stronger brand recognition.

The India–Oman FTA could accelerate exports of processed foods, spice blends, ready-to-eat meals, packaged snacks, frozen products, and specialty agricultural goods tailored to Gulf consumer preferences.

For Indian food manufacturers, the agreement presents an opportunity to move further up the value chain, shifting from commodity exports toward branded consumer products.

Such a transition could generate wider economic benefits, including increased investment in food processing infrastructure, packaging innovation, and export-oriented manufacturing.

Why Oman Matters Beyond Its Domestic Market

While Oman itself offers attractive commercial prospects, its strategic significance extends beyond national borders.

Located at the crossroads of major international shipping routes, Oman has increasingly positioned itself as a logistics and distribution hub connecting Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Its ports and free zones provide access to neighboring Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets, many of which collectively import billions of dollars worth of food products annually.

For Indian exporters, establishing a stronger foothold in Oman could create opportunities to expand into the wider Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

In this sense, the FTA should be viewed not merely as a bilateral trade agreement, but as a platform for broader regional market penetration.

Economic Ripple Effects Across India

The potential benefits of the agreement extend well beyond export companies.

Higher demand for seafood, poultry, eggs, and processed agricultural products could generate positive spillover effects throughout India’s rural economy. Farmers, fishermen, processors, logistics providers, and exporters all stand to gain from increased trade volumes.

Coastal communities involved in aquaculture and fisheries could particularly benefit from stronger international demand. Likewise, growth in food processing exports may stimulate investment, create employment opportunities, and encourage further modernization of agricultural supply chains.

At a time when India is actively pursuing export-led growth strategies, the agreement aligns closely with national objectives to increase value-added exports and strengthen rural incomes.

Challenges Remain

Despite the optimism surrounding the trade pact, businesses must remain mindful of execution risks.

Success will depend on maintaining international quality standards, ensuring regulatory compliance, meeting halal certification requirements, and investing in efficient cold-chain infrastructure. Competition from established global suppliers will remain intense, particularly in seafood and processed food categories.

Furthermore, exporters seeking long-term success in the Gulf must move beyond price competitiveness and focus on brand building, reliability, and customer relationships.

The companies that combine market access with strong operational capabilities are likely to capture the greatest share of future growth.

The Road Ahead

The proposed India–Oman FTA represents a strategic opportunity at a time when global trade patterns are evolving and food security is becoming an increasingly important economic priority.

For India’s livestock, marine, poultry, and agri-food sectors, the agreement could unlock new revenue streams, expand market access, and strengthen the country’s position within one of the world’s most dynamic import markets.

If effectively implemented, the partnership may not only boost bilateral trade but also establish Oman as a launchpad for India’s next phase of export expansion across the Gulf region.

For business leaders, investors, and exporters, the message is clear: the India–Oman trade corridor is becoming one of the most promising growth stories in regional commerce.