Indian Oil Corporation Confirms Adequate Supply of Petrol and Diesel Across Country

May 23: Indian Oil Corporation has assured that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the country, stating that fuel supplies remain stable and sufficient to meet current demand.

The company clarified that its nationwide supply chain is operating smoothly, with adequate stock levels maintained across refineries, depots, and retail outlets. Officials said there is no disruption in fuel availability and consumers can access petrol and diesel normally at all fuel stations.

Indian Oil Corporation also emphasized that it continues to closely monitor supply and logistics networks to ensure uninterrupted distribution across urban and rural areas. The company noted that any localized delays, if reported, are quickly resolved through its established supply mechanisms.

The clarification comes amid public concerns and discussions regarding fuel availability in certain regions. However, the corporation reiterated that India’s overall fuel distribution system remains strong and well-managed, with no nationwide shortage reported.