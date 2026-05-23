Maryland Stem Cell Commission awards USD 12.6 million for research

COLUMBIA, Md., May 23 : The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission announced 38 new awards totaling $12,665,189 through the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund to support cutting-edge stem cell and regenerative medicine research, technology development and commercialization across Maryland. MSCRF is an independent program within TEDCO.

The awards will support researchers and companies advancing transformative therapies and technologies across 32 medical conditions and diseases, including diabetes, cancer, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, sickle cell disease, chronic pain and cardiovascular, bone, blood, digestive and neurological disorders. Funding was awarded through MSCRF’s Discovery, Fellowship, Launch, Validation, Commercialization and Clinical programs, reflecting the Fund’s continued commitment to supporting the full regenerative medicine innovation pipeline from early-stage research through clinical translation and company growth.

“This funding cycle reflects the breadth and maturity of Maryland’s regenerative medicine pipeline from bold early-stage science to companies preparing technologies for clinical and commercial advancement,” said Ruchika Nijhara, Ph.D., executive director of MSCRF. “MSCRF’s role is not only to fund promising research, but to help create the conditions for discoveries to become therapies, technologies and companies that can grow here in Maryland and ultimately benefit patients.”

The awardees represent Maryland’s robust and diverse research and innovation community, including leading academic institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland, Baltimore, University of Maryland, College Park, Hugo W. Moser Research Institute at Kennedy Krieger, Inc. and Lieber Institute for Brain Development, alongside innovative companies including Theradaptive, Caleo Biotechnologies, Mirecule, SereNeuro Therapeutics, Reprocell USA, NuGate Therapeutics and Lentigen Technology. Collectively, these projects underscore scientific excellence, translational research leadership and entrepreneurial momentum driving Maryland’s stem cell and regenerative medicine sector.

“The Commission is proud to support a portfolio of projects that reflects both scientific excellence and real translational promise,” said Rachel Brewster, Ph.D., chair of the Commission. “At a time when research funding is increasingly competitive, Maryland’s sustained commitment to stem cell and regenerative medicine is especially important. These awards help ensure that high-impact ideas have a pathway forward.”

Awardees submitted proposals in response to the Commission’s Request for Applications (RFAs) for the second funding round of fiscal year 2026. Earlier in the fiscal year, the Commission also allocated more than $4.7 million in additional research grants. Since its establishment under the Maryland Stem Cell Research Act of 2006, MSCRF has supported over 750 research and commercialization projects with close to $250 million and has helped position Maryland as a national leader in regenerative medicine.

The Commission has also released RFAs for five grant programs for the first funding round of fiscal year 2027, reaffirming its continued support for Maryland-based researchers and companies advancing stem cells and regenerative medicine innovation. Applications are now being accepted for the Launch, Validation, Clinical, Commercialization and Manufacturing Assistance programs, with submissions due by June 23, 2026no later than 5.00 p.m. EST. Applicants are encouraged to visit the MSCRF website for complete details of the RFAs, eligibility requirements and application guidelines.

The most recent round of MSCRF awards for the 2026 fiscal year includes the following: