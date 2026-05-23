Fire Incident at Genome Valley Life Sciences Facility Disrupts CRO Research Operations

Hyderabad, May 23: A fire incident was reported at a life sciences facility located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, one of India’s leading biotech and research hubs. The facility is operated by Rx Propellant, a life sciences infrastructure platform owned by global fund Actis and British International Investment (BII).

According to preliminary assessments, the fire is believed to have been caused by a safety lapse within the facility. The incident resulted in extensive material and structural damage to the premises occupied by a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) operating within the building.

The affected laboratories and research environments play a critical role in drug discovery and clinical research activities. As a result, the incident has led to significant disruptions in ongoing research programs, project timelines, and client deliverables undertaken by the CRO.

Further investigations are currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and assess the full extent of the damage.