NKN Media launches Falcons of Majlis UAE’s Biggest Startup funding show that redefines the startup ecosystem

New Delhi, May 23: NKN Media, a global conglomerate, recently launched Falcons of Majlis – a new age startup funding show to be hosted in the UAE. With Suniel Shetty as Mentor & Majlis Authority and Chitrangada Singh as the show Host, the shooting of the show is slated to begin soon. Rooted in the cultural significance of the Majlis, the show is all about reinventing funding for startups and bringing more clarity and purpose to the ecosystem.

Falcons of Majlis introduces a more grounded perspective, one that prioritises access, trust, and long-term value. It signals a shift not just in format, but in the mindset too. The show embodies the ethos – that in markets like the UAE, success is not about being seen by everyone, but being trusted by the right few. NKN Media helmed by Mr Abdul Majid Khan has been making waves with its multiple IPs such as the Icons of UAE, Ultimate Realty Award, and the Dubai Property Expo held in Dubai, Singapore and London. Falcons of Majlis is the new feather in the cap, and with registrations filling up fast, the platform is already creating impact in the entrepreneur and business community. The show will be hosted across multiple channels in UAE and India besides being screened on the OTT for wider reach and impact.

Mr. Abdul Majid Khan, Group CEO & MD, NKN Media says, “It gives me immense pleasure to see the attention that Falcons of Majlis is getting from startup founders, business leaders and big corporate houses. We genuinely believe in bringing great ideas to the table, and help startup founders meet the right mentors, paving a way for great success stories. And our role does not end with facilitating funding alone, we aspire to see long lasting relationships among all our stakeholders, with a goal of building a thriving community of entrepreneurs and mentors.” Renowned actor and entrepreneur, Suniel Shetty, who is the official mentor for Falcons of Majlis says, “In the startup ecosystem, there is a lot of focus on visibility, but very little on intent, and this is what we plan to fix in Falcons of Majlis. Here the focus is on asking whether a founder is truly ready to build something meaningful, and not just raise capital. The ‘Ticket to Majlis’ is not a reward, it’s a responsibility. It represents trust, and the belief that a founder deserves to be in rooms where real decisions are made.”

NKN Media has successfully been organizing the Dubai Property Expo in Dubai, Singapore and London for two consecutive years. With participation from leading real estate developers at all locations, the Expos have a great success rate with multiple deals closing on the table. This year the brand is scheduled to host a first-of-its-kind International Property Expo in New Delhi, An exclusive opportunity for the Indian consumer, the Expo will have world-class developers from around the world under one roof.