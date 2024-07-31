Indian Racing Festival takes street racing to the next level; Chennai to host India’s first night street race

Chennai, July 31, 2024: The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is set to make history with its inaugural night race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit from August 30 to September 1, 2024. This groundbreaking event marks the first night race on a street circuit in India. Over three thrilling days, eight teams will light up the track with their high-speed machines in what promises to be the festival’s most exhilarating and ambitious season yet.

Promoted by Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd, the IRF strives to tap into a rapidly burgeoning motorsports fanbase in India. To capture the imagination of these fans, the IRF offers two championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC). For the petrolheads, this Chennai night race, supported by the Government of Tamil Nadu, promises an unparalleled thrill for the region.

RPPL and the Tamil Nadu government announced the race on July 29 at Chennai’s Taj Coromandel. The event was graced by J. Meghanatha Reddy IAS, Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, and Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of RPPL. They were joined by former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, Dr. Atulya Mishra IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, SDAT, and FMSCI President Akbar Ebrahim. Also present were RPPL Director Abhinandan and rising stars in the racing world, Formula 4 drivers Mohammed Ryan and Sandeep Kumar.

Termed as the Detroit of Southern Asia, Chennai is the country’s motorsports hub. While the metropolis boasts other race tracks and has held multiple race events in the past, the upcoming night race will add additional glory to its rich motorsports heritage and excitement to its burgeoning reputation as the center of all the high-octane action.

A 3.5-kilometre stretch, the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit was made by RPPL in collaboration with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). The competing speedsters zoom through the heart of India’s motorsports capital at breathtaking speed, within view of the iconic Marina Beach. The track commences at the Island Grounds and weaves past several key landmarks before rounding back to the starting point. Nineteen turns, multiple chicanes, and tricky elevations punctuate long stretches of the tarmac, keeping both drivers and fans on their toes.

As the motorsports fanbase in India grows to new heights, Chennai evolves with it. A dream destination for true petrol heads, India’s motorsports capital will now fall in line with the likes of Singapore and Saudi Arabia, offering a distinct and tantalizing street circuit that will light up under the city lights at night.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for their exceptional leadership and steadfast backing in making this landmark event possible. Their unwavering support has been crucial in bringing India’s first-night street race to Chennai. This ground-breaking event will offer fans a thrilling new perspective and present drivers with unique challenges in a stunning setting. We are confident it will further establish Chennai as the premier destination for motorsports enthusiasts across the country and inspire a new wave of interest in the sport, which India will experience for the first time,” says Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of RPPL. “I assure you that this race will set a new benchmark for motorsports and serve as a dynamic showcase of India as a premier destination for global events. This thrilling spectacle will not only highlight Chennai’s exceptional capabilities but also attract international drivers, positioning India as a top choice for future motorsports competitions in the coming times” he further added.

The Chennai night race will mark another first for the Indian Racing Festival, which is the foremost event in the motorsports world to offer a gender-neutral racing championship.

The six-franchise team league is approved by FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India), making it the most trusted and authentic race destination in the country. Meanwhile, the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship is an open-wheel, single-seater racing event that has begun attracting young, talented, and aspiring drivers from across the country, as well as around the world.

The Indian Racing Festival has also seen the support of heavyweights like Indian sporting great Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor as Team Owners, while many more are lined up to join the IRF’s exhilarating racing roster and make it one of the most sought-after sporting properties in India.

The latest, adrenaline-fueled season of the IRF gets underway with pre-season testing on August 22 and 23, followed by the opening round on August 24 and 25 at the Madras International Circuit ahead of the much anticipated night race for Round 2, starting August 30, 2024. Eight teams are confirmed to participate in the event with Kolkata and Ahmedabad joining seasons one and two stalwarts Delhi, Kochi, Goa, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru at the tracks.