Indian Tech Company Data Xgen Technologies Launches New Email Service-Jaishriram.bharat

Bengaluru , January 20, 2024 Indian company Data Xgen Technologies today announced its contribution to the reconstruction of the Ram Mandir by launching a new email service, specially dedicated to the celebration of the consecration of Lord Ram. The service has initially been launched in Hindi, with the launch event coinciding with the much-anticipated consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

Data Xgen Technologies has introduced a free email service under the domain name jaishriram.bharat. To avail of this service, individuals can download the DataMail (DATAMAIL) mobile app from the Android and Apple App Stores and enjoy its benefits free of charge. The service is accessible on any device through mobile email applications and the web.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative that is a fusion of technology and spirituality, Mr. Ajay Data, Founder and CEO of Data Xgen, said, “The reconstruction of the Ram Mandir is a significant milestone, and we are proud to contribute to this new chapter. Data Xgen’s goal has always been to work for the benefit of society through technological advancements, and with this email service, we aim to provide people with a secure, safe, and easy way to enjoy the benefits of email and align it with spirituality too.” “As 88% of citizens in India primarily communicate in local languages, it is crucial for our email service to be available in their language. Hindi being a major language, we have initially launched jaishriram.bharat in Hindi, and soon it will be available in other languages as well,” emphasized Mr. Ajay Data.

Data Xgen Technologies is the first company globally to provide a fully Indian-manufactured email service. It supports email IDs in 22 Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, among others, and foreign languages as well, making it the world’s first linguistic email service.

Data Xgen Enterprise Email Software, XgenPlus, which powers this email service, is already serving over 50 million users worldwide. Any individual with a domain in any language can also benefit from Xgen Plus for email. It is a robust communication solution that provides email, transaction-related emails, and group emails, all in one place—fast, secure, and reliable.