Infinix NOTE 60 Pro Goes on Sale from April 20 with Exclusive Launch Benefits

April 18: Infinix, a new-age smartphone brand, has announced the sale of its latest device, the Infinix NOTE 60 Pro, beginning April 20, 2026, on Flipkart and select retail stores across India.

Designed for users seeking a blend of expressive design and high performance, the NOTE 60 Pro will be available in multiple storage variants, supported by attractive bank offers and launch-day benefits.

The Infinix NOTE 60 Pro introduces a segment-first Active Matrix Display integrated within the camera module, enabling real-time notifications and personalized interactions. Powered by the advanced Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, the smartphone delivers seamless performance across gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven applications.

Built with a 360-degree aerospace-grade aluminium frame, the device combines durability with a premium in-hand feel. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500 nits, complemented by JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers for an immersive multimedia experience.

The smartphone is equipped with a powerful 6500mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging and 30W wireless charging, along with AI-driven charging optimization. With support for up to 2300 charge cycles, the device ensures long-term reliability. Additional features such as reverse wired and wireless charging, along with bypass charging, further enhance usability during intensive tasks.

On the camera front, the NOTE 60 Pro features a 50MP OIS main camera with Ultra HDR and Live Photo capabilities, enabling users to capture high-quality images and videos with ease.

Launch Offers

Customers purchasing the device before April 30, 2026, can avail a range of exclusive benefits:

Bank Offers: Instant discounts on select credit cards including SBI Card, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC FIRST Bank

Instant discounts on select credit cards including SBI Card, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC FIRST Bank EMI Options: No-cost EMI and pay-later options available

No-cost EMI and pay-later options available Bundled Benefits: Complimentary MagPower Speaker and one-time free screen replacement valid for one year

Complimentary MagPower Speaker and one-time free screen replacement valid for one year Jio Exclusive Benefits: Free Google Gemini Pro subscription for 18 months along with 5000GB cloud storage

Free subscription for 18 months along with 5000GB cloud storage Additional Benefits: Voucher on order completion and extended warranty

These limited-period launch offers are valid until April 30, 2026.

With a strong focus on innovation in design, interaction, and performance, the Infinix NOTE 60 Pro reflects Infinix’s commitment to delivering feature-rich smartphones that cater to evolving consumer needs.