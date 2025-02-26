Infobip and Samarthanam Trust Empower Students with Sustainable Yelo-Green Bags

The innovative initiative enhances the learning environment for 1,200 students in Bengaluru

Bengaluru; Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, in collaboration with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, has taken a significant step toward sustainable educational empowerment. Through this initiative, Infobip has positively impacted 1,200 students in urban localities, beginning with the distribution of 100 Yelo-Green Bags at Government Primary School, Kaverinagar, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru.

The Yelo-Green Bags are an innovative response to the lack of adequate infrastructure in schools. These multi-functional bags, made from recycled materials such as tyre tubes, flex banners, plastic, denim, and discarded seat covers, serve as both school bags and sturdy writing desks. Designed to provide a comfortable and supportive study environment, the initiative underscores Infobip’s commitment to fostering accessibility in education while championing environmental sustainability.

As part of its broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, Infobip continues to drive initiatives that create lasting positive change. The Yelo-Green Bag project aligns with the company’s dedication to community engagement and sustainable solutions that bridge educational and infrastructural gaps.

The event saw active participation from Infobip’s senior leadership, reinforcing the company’s hands-on approach to social responsibility. Key representatives included Ms. Harsha Solanki, Ms. Arpita Jadhav, Mr. Shivasankar Padhy, Mr. William Mathew, Mr. Amit Kumar, and Ms. Aradhana Agrawal, who personally distributed the bags to students, highlighting Infobip’s people-first philosophy.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Harsha Solanki, VP GM – Asia, Infobip, highlighted, “At Infobip, we believe that technology and innovation should not only drive business growth but also create a meaningful impact on society. We aim to drive meaningful change through our partnerships and initiatives by bridging demographic, educational, and geographical disparities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM). The Yelo-Green Bag project is a reflection of our commitment to enabling accessible education while prioritizing sustainability. With this initiative, we are addressing a fundamental need — ensuring that every child has the right tools to learn and thrive. Through collaborations like this, we hope to empower future generations and create a positive, lasting change in the communities we serve.”

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled has long been dedicated to empowering underprivileged children and promoting inclusive education. Partnering with organizations like Infobip strengthens their mission to bridge educational gaps with sustainable solutions. This initiative marks another milestone in their continued efforts to transform lives through education and innovation.