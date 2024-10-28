Insilico Medicine Appoints Carol Satler, M.D., Ph.D., as Vice President of Clinical Development to Advance Non-Oncology Programs

Cambridge, MA, October 28, 2024 –Insilico Medicine (“Insilico”), a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology company, announces the appointment of Carol Satler, M.D., Ph.D., as Vice President for Non-oncology programs Clinical Development.

Based in Boston, U.S., Dr. Satler will report directly to Sujata Rao, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Insilico Medicine. In her new role, Dr. Satler will play a pivotal role in furthering the clinical validation of Insilico’s leading program ISM001-055 — the first-in-class treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis developed with the support of Insilico’s Pharma.AI platform. Additionally, she will be responsible for high-level strategic planning and clinical study protocol design for Insilico’s diversified AI-driven portfolio, overseeing the preparation and execution of clinical validation for the company’s non-oncology assets.

“It’s exciting to start a new journey with the support of AI, and I was impressed by Insilico’s passion for human health and its achievements in combating devastating diseases,” says Carol Satler, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President for Clinical Development, Non-Oncology, Insilico Medicine. “Insilico has acquired IND approval for nine in-house developed molecules, and I am looking forward to further accelerating the clinical validation process for these valuable assets. Together with Insilico’s R&D team, we aim to harness the power of AI to bring more transformative therapies to market, reducing development timelines and addressing unmet medical needs in non-oncology areas such as fibrosis, inflammation, and neurological disorders.”

Carol Satler, M.D, Ph.D., is a seasoned physician executive with over 20 years of success in clinical development across high-growth, innovative companies. Her extensive career spans roles at Pfizer, Sanofi, Bayer, Takeda/Millennium, Puretech Health, and Gilead, where she led clinical development programs across drug discovery, development, and lifecycle planning. Notably, Dr. Satler also contributed towards the launch and commercialization of blockbuster drugs such as Plavix, Lipitor, Lovenox, Norvasc, Velcade, Avapro/Avalide, and Letairis, all of which have annual revenues exceeding $1 billion.

“Carol’s breadth of experience in clinical development and her impressive track record in bringing life-changing therapies to market will be invaluable to Insilico as we advance our innovative AI-driven pipelines,” says Sujata Rao, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Insilico Medicine. “With her leadership, we aim to expand our non-oncology pipeline in the clinical stage, fast-track the development of novel drugs, and revolutionize the treatment landscape by leveraging AI for more efficient and effective outcomes.”

Dr. Satler’s career also covered leadership development, global program implementation, strategic commercialization initiatives, and client relations. Prior to Insilico, she most recently led drug development programs across stages as Chief Medical Officer at Respira Therapeutics, with a focus on pulmonary-targeted therapeutics which are closely related to the leading IPF program of Insilico AI-driven drug pipeline. Recently, Insilico reported positive preliminary results from a Phase IIa trial (NCT05938920), where ISM001-055, the potential drug candidate for IPF, demonstrated desirable safety and showed dose-dependent response in forced vital capacity (FVC), after 12 weeks of dosage. With Dr. Satler on board, the program is expected to accelerate and achieve concept-of-proof in a wider patient population in phase IIb.

“Dr. Satler’s appointment reflects our commitment to incorporating top-tier talent to spearhead our non-oncology clinical development efforts,” says Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., Founder and Co-CEO of Insilico Medicine. “Her profound expertise and strategic insight will undoubtedly enhance our drive to transform AI-driven research into compelling medical advancements. We are confident that with Carol’s work, we will continue to set new benchmarks in AI-driven drug development and deliver impactful solutions to patients worldwide.”

Having received a BA in Chemistry from Wesleyan University with honors, Dr. Satler continued her training in the MD-PhD program at Case Western Reserve University and served on the board of the American Heart Association and on the faculty of Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. To acknowledge her professional expertise, Dr. Satler has been elected a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.