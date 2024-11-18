Introducing Lighting by Hafele

Hafele’s Loox Range has been meeting the demands for lighting in furniture as well as the growing needs for networking and digitalization since the last 10 years. The solutions offered within this range maximize simplicity and flexibility as well as assure high reliability. The range presents itself as a unique combination of elegant design and state of the art technology making it the perfect choice for any home furniture application, be it Task Lighting for Kitchen cabinets and plinths, Decorative Lighting for Living Room Showcases, Mood Lighting for Bedroom Applications or pure Functional Lighting in Wardrobes.

One Cable

The One Cable is a unique furniture lighting solution that offers easy installation into your cabinets. Powered by the Loox 5 drivers, this solution provides a seamless lighting experience across your furniture.

R One Architectural Light

These plug-n-play lights offer a glare-free light output, thanks to the innovative design of the reflector. Featuring multi-white LEDs and integrated Bluetooth Mesh networking, the R One lights offer a seamless and convenient lighting experience.

Retail Lights

Designed for retail spaces, these lights offer the most desirable solution for highlighting objects. Equipped with high-quality LEDs and narrow refraction angle, Hafele’s Retail lights deliver a focused light output for clear accentuation. With a 360 rotation angle and 180 vertical pan angle, these lights are most suited for shops and museums.