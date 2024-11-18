Leading Experts at RGCIRC’s Neuro & Spine Onco Conference Discuss Latest Advances in Brain and Spine Cancer Treatment

New Delhi, November 18 2024: Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) organized its second edition of the Neuro & Spine Onco conference that witnessed around 200 experts in neuro-oncology across the country discussing latest advancements in the management of brain and spine tumors.

Experts discussed strategies to make the management of cancers related to the central nervous system (CNS) more technically feasible, surgically safer, more effective and better accepted by patients.

Dr. (Prof.) Ishwar Chandra Premsagar, Chief of Neuro & Spine, Oncology Services, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC), and organizing chairman of the event said, “The conference aimed to raise awareness about brain and spine tumors, which can either originate from the brain tissue or metastasize from other body cancers. These vital organs are responsible for movement, speech, vision, and hearing. Tumors can lead to lifelong disabilities if not managed properly. Due to lack of screening tests for brain tumors, it’s important to recognise warning signs such as persistent headaches or seizures.”

The central theme of the conference was Cyberknife, a state-of-the-art radiation tool acquired by RGCIRC in 2023 for the treatment of not only neuro and spine cancers but also other body organ cancers.

This technology helps in delivering radiation from 360 degrees using a robotic arm, ensuring precise, non-invasive treatment with high doses of radiation. “CyberKnife delivers very focused radiation, unlike regular radiation, which is less precise. It can target the tumor with surgical precision, “burning” it without harming the surrounding tissue,” added Dr Premsagar.

The event featured specialized sessions on various topics, pediatric tumors, spine tumors, radiation treatment, and the role of pathology and radiation in tumor management.

Leading experts in neuro-oncology, including surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, neuropathologists, neuro-anaesthetists, neuro-radiologists, and neuro-psychologists attended the event.

Experts explored new innovations and research findings that have emerged in the field and gained insights into cutting-edge surgical procedures, advancements in radiation therapy, and the role of multidisciplinary approaches in managing brain and spine cancers.

By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, the conference equipped healthcare professionals with the tools and information needed to enhance the quality of care for patients.