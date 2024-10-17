Isuzu Motors India Launches ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance, Built to AIS-125 Type C Specifications

Bengaluru 17th Oct 2024 : Isuzu Motors India is proud to announce the launch of ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance, that is fully-built to AIS-125 Type C ambulance specifications. This pioneering ambulance is engineered to empower a faster response while providing unparalleled reliability, safety and comfort in patient transportation, setting a new standard in emergency medical care services.

Designed for India, with ISUZU’s proven technology and a deep understanding of the needs of healthcare providers, the new ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance comes with 14 ‘Best-in-Class’ features ushering in a new era in ‘Basic Life Support’ ambulances in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are excited to present the ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance, our unique product designed for the Indian market, with 14 ‘Best-in-Class’ features. Isuzu has always been synonymous with trust and reliability. The new ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance carries forward these values, offering high-quality build and unmatched robustness, while conforming to the specifications defined under AIS-125 Type C ambulance. With this launch, Isuzu Motors India continues to strengthen its position as a game changer in the automotive industry, delivering quality products that are both innovative and tailored to the unique demands of the Indian market. We are confident that our ‘ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance’ will set a new benchmark in the ‘Basic Life Support’ ambulance category”. Powered by the proven ISUZU RZ4E 1.9L 4-cylinder VGS Turbo intercooled engine, which has a flat peak torque curve, that delivers ‘Best-in-Class’ Power of 120 kW @3600 rpm and ‘Best-in-Class’ torque of 360 Nm @ 2000-2500 rpm. The resultant speed and ‘Best-in-Class’ acceleration are vital for a quick response during the ‘Golden Hour’.

The D-MAX Ambulance vehicle is built on the robust ISUZU iGRIP platform which makes it tough and stable, ideal for both urban and rural roads. The Hi-Ride suspension with Best-in-Class double wishbone provides strong SUV-like suspension system designed for heavy usage and provides better cabin comfort for all occupants. The other ‘Best-in-Class’ features of a shorter wheel-base, superior ground clearance, gradeability, bigger tyres and a smaller turning circle radius make the ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance highly manoeuvrable in tight urban, semi-urban and rural areas for operational reach.

In terms of Active safety, it comes with many Best-in-Class features like TCS (Traction Control System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HDC (Hill Descent Control), EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), BOS (Intelligent Brake Over-ride System) apart from ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution). For Passive safety, it comes with pedestrian friendly front fascia, driver and co-driver seats have 3-point seat belts with pre-tensioner load limiters, seat belt warning system, airbags for driver and co-driver, collapsible steering column and side intrusion protection beam for the front cabin.

The front cabin with its twin cockpit ergonomic design with front wrap around bucket seats of high-quality fabric upholstery with adjustable headrests and air-conditioning enables the driver and co-driver have a comfortable & fatigue-free ride during the journeys.

Attention has been given to the Patient transport compartment while designing it to comply with all the AIS-125 Type C Ambulance specifications. It is fully equipped with the mandatory warning lights, flashers, sirens, side lights and PA system along with the high visibility stickers on the vehicle body. Care has been taken in making it durable and interiors hygienic, rust-free with PUF insulated GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) body panels.

The rear body is spacious, has fixed glass windows on the doors and sliding ones on sides. The wide rear doors can be fully opened for easy egress and ingress of medical response team members via the step and also while handing the stretcher-cum-trolley with the built-in ramp. The interior is finished in white and well-lit with rightly placed ambience LED lights. The well-designed layout provides for comfortable seating of the medical response members and attenders. It allows emergency responders to administer medical care swiftly and efficiently. Thoughtfully placed storage units have been placed within easy reach. It comes with a sliding window with the driver cabin with a black privacy curtain. The patient compartment has an external storage provision for oxygen cylinders. Hoses, oxygen manifold source and delivery system with oxygen humidifier, etc., as per AIS-125 specs., have been thoughtfully provided inside the patient compartment.

The fully-built ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance is designed to cater to all the staple requirements of providing ‘Basic Life Support’ services and comes ready to operate.

The new ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance, conforming to AIS-125 Type C specifications, comes with an attractive introductory price of ₹25,99,990/-, ex-showroom, Chennai.

Customers can call the nearest ISUZU dealership or visit www.isuzu.in for more detailed product information. Customer can reach 1800 4199 188 (Toll-free) for more information.