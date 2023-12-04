‘The concept of Slum Golf was quite different and it was the first time something like this was happening in India’, shares Mayur More while talking about his character in his latest release

Mumbai, 4 December 2023: Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released a sports drama series, Slum Golf which is being applauded for its strong and inspiring narrative along with deep rooted characters who have struck the perfect chord with audiences across India. Following the story of a young boy Pawan, who hails from the slums of Mumbai, the series sheds light on the hardships and societal differences he witnesses in his journey of becoming a professional golfer. Starring Sharad Kelkar, Mayur More and Arjan Aujla in pivotal roles, the series is streaming on Amazon miniTV for free.

Mayur More who essays the role of Pawan in the series, shared his experience and perspective of working in such a unique show. “The concept was quite different and it was the first time something like this was happening in India. There have been stories on golf before but this one is very interesting as it has so much detailing. The story where it takes place and where it ends is very interesting as well. I myself have not played golf before, not even thought of playing it. I remember watching a golf match in the Olympics and I tried to understand how it was played. The experience was quite unique and I thought that it would be interesting to do this. If we pull it off well, it will be the first of its kind in India,” he said.

Talking about his character, he further shared how he feels. He expressed, “If I weren’t portraying Pawan, I doubt I’d be taking on any other character. I really liked Pawan’s character and it was quite challenging toportray it. Obviously learning how to play golf was the biggest challenge in itself. I feel Pawan was the strongest character.”

