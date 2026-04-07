ITC Foods ITC Sunfeast Farmlite Introduces Sugar Free Cookies for Mindful Snacking

Apr 7: As India’s snack market steadily shifts towards healthier, more conscious choices, ITC Sunfeast Farmlite, the better-for-you biscuits range from ITC Foods, is expanding its portfolio with the launch of an all-new Sugar Free Cookies range. This launch aligns with the larger vision of ITC-‘Help India Eat Better’.

The new range is crafted for consumers who are actively rethinking sugar in their everyday snacking, without wanting to compromise on taste or indulgence. The range debuts in two indulgent variants, Choco Nut Cookies and Hazelnut & Oats Cookies, both of which are a source of protein and contain no trans-fat, while the Hazelnut & Oats variant is also lactose free.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Suraj Kathuria, Vice President (Marketing), Biscuits, Foods Division ITC Ltd. said,

“At Sunfeast Farmlite, we believe mindful snacking should never come at the cost of indulgence. With the launch of our Sugar Free Cookies range, we are catering to the growing need for guilt-free snacking while continuing to deliver a rich, satisfying cookie experience.”

Dr. Shantanu Das, Vice President & Head of Food Sciences, Foods Division ITC Ltd. said,

“As a trusted food brand, our responsibility is to deeply understand the expectations of today’s consumers and translate them into meaningful solutions through our research and development expertise. With Sunfeast Farmlite Sugar Free Cookies, we have applied robust food science and formulation capabilities to develop cookies that are sugar‑free while preserving the taste and texture consumers love. By offering thoughtfully developed variants that cater to different health preferences, we aim to make mindful snacking enjoyable, credible, and a seamless part of everyday life.”

Each cookie is packed in a single-serve pack to retain texture and freshness. Both variants will be available on popular quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart & Zepto, in convenient 100g packs, priced at ₹100.