TechnoSport’s Co-Founder and Managing Director, Sunil Jhunjhunwala, Assumes Office as Chairman of CII Tiruppur District for 2026–27

Apr 07: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tiruppur District, has announced the appointment of Mr Sunil Jhunjhunwala, Co–Founder and Managing Director of TechnoSport, India’s fastest-growing activewear brand, as Chairman for the year 2026–27.

Mr Jhunjhunwala has been closely associated with CII Tiruppur District, previously serving as Vice Chairman, and has played an active role in advancing industry initiatives focused on strengthening the region’s manufacturing ecosystem, enabling investments, and fostering industry collaboration.

Widely respected for his expertise in man-made fibres (MMF) and technical textiles, Mr Jhunjhunwala is also actively involved in several industry platforms. He currently heads the MMF Committee at the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) and also serves as a Board Member at SITRA (South India Textile Research Association) and WRA (Wool Research Association), contributing to research, testing and innovation across India’s textile ecosystem.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Sunil Jhunjhunwala said, “Tiruppur has long been one of India’s most dynamic textile and apparel manufacturing clusters, driven by entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and strong export capabilities. As Chairman of CII Tiruppur District, I look forward to working closely with industry stakeholders to strengthen the ecosystem, support investments in emerging textile segments such as MMF and technical textiles, and further enhance Tiruppur’s competitiveness in global markets.“ URC Devarajan, Vice Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, said, “Tiruppur continues to be a cornerstone of India’s textile and apparel industry. Mr Sunil Jhunjhunwala’s deep industry experience and strong engagement with the manufacturing ecosystem make him well placed to lead CII Tiruppur District and further strengthen the region’s growth and global competitiveness.”

Technosport is on track to record a revenue of ₹600 crore in FY26, while selling 25 million apparel units in the same year, making the brand one of the largest players in the Industry by volume. With a capacity to produce more than 3 lakh+ units every day, the brand currently runs more than 40+ EBOs across the country, while also being available in 7000+ retail touchpoints.

His appointment as Chairman of CII Tiruppur District reflects the growing role of next-generation industry leaders in shaping the future of Tiruppur as a global hub for textile manufacturing, innovation, and sustainable growth.